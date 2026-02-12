Family Enjoying At Puri Beach Sees Man Drowning Due To Sudden High Tide.. Watch What Happens Next!

'Hum Bas Khel Rahe The...': Fun Family Outing At Puri Beach Turns Horrible Due To Sudden High Tides | WATCH |

What began as a joyful family outing at Odisha’s popular Puri Beach quickly turned into a terrifying experience after sudden high tides left a tourist struggling for his life. A woman who witnessed the incident shared her ordeal through a series of videos on Instagram, and the clip has now gone viral.

In the video, the woman recounts how she and her family were enjoying their time at the beach when the sea conditions abruptly changed. “Hum bas khel rahe the…” she says, describing how they were simply playing by the shore before noticing the waves rising rapidly and the water level increasing within minutes.

WATCH VIDEO:

Amid the growing tides, she spotted a man who had ventured deeper into the sea. According to her, the man appeared confident about his swimming skills and initially seemed to be enjoying the stronger waves. However, the situation soon took a dangerous turn as he began struggling against the forceful currents.

Realising the gravity of the situation, the woman said her husband immediately raised an alarm and informed the lifeguards that someone was stuck in the water. She further alleged in the video that there was initial hesitation from the lifeguards to rescue the man. However, after being alerted, a rescue team eventually rushed into action.

A group of lifeguards set out in a boat and managed to pull the man out of the rising waters. The video shows the tourist being brought back to shore and laid down on the sand as onlookers gathered around.

“This was not just a Puri trip, this was a nightmare,” the woman wrote, reflecting on the frightening turn of events.