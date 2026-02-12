 John Mayer Makes Grand India Debut In Mumbai With An Unforgettable Live Show | WATCH
Seven-time Grammy winner John Mayer performed in India for the first time in Mumbai, delivering an emotional and memorable show. The evening opened with performances by Abdon Mech and Tejas. Mayer thrilled fans with hits like Gravity and Slow Dancing in a Burning Room, thanking Mumbai for the warm welcome and creating a magical live music moment.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 06:09 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai witnessed a special musical night as seven-time Grammy Award winner John Mayer performed in India for the very first time. Fans had been waiting for years to see the global star live, and the concert turned out to be an emotional and memorable experience for everyone present.

When John Mayer walked onto the stage, the energy in the venue changed instantly. With his guitar in hand and a relaxed smile, he greeted the audience and created a strong connection right from the start.

The crowd cheered loudly as he said, “Mumbai, it’s good to see you! Thank you for waiting a couple of weeks longer and thank you for making it. I love you.”

John Mayer live performance in Mumbai

John Mayer live performance in Mumbai |

The evening began with opening performances by Indian artists. Abdon Mech, the Nagaland-born singer known for his soulful and folk-inspired music, took the stage first. He performed popular tracks like Aria, Give Me My Soul Back and Taking My Heart, setting a calm and heartfelt mood for the night. After him, indie singer-songwriter Tejas entertained the audience with songs such as Kiss From A Rose, I’m Not Missing You At All and Ruby, warming up the crowd for the main act.

article-image
John Mayer live performance in Mumbai

John Mayer live performance in Mumbai |

article-image

As soon as Mayer began playing, fans were completely hooked. He delivered a powerful performance filled with emotion and brilliant guitar skills. His set included some of his most loved songs like Gravity, Slow Dancing in a Burning Room, Love On The Weekend and Waiting on the World to Change. Each song had the audience singing along, creating a magical atmosphere.

The concert was not just a show, but a special moment for music lovers in India. John Mayer’s first performance in Mumbai will surely be remembered as a landmark night for live music in the country.

