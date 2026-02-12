 Voice Behind Dhurandhar's FA9LA, 'Flipperachi' To Perform In Mumbai On This Date; Know How To Book Tickets
Bahraini rapper Flipperachi will make his India debut with a live concert in Mumbai on March 13 at Phoenix Market City. The rapper gained popularity after his hit track FA9LA featured in Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar. Tickets go on sale via the District app, with pre-sales starting February 14 and general sales opening February 19.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 04:30 PM IST
Voice Behind Dhurandhar's FA9LA, 'Flipperachi' To Perform In Mumbai On This Date; Know How To Book Tickets | Instagram @flipperachay

Bahraini rapper Flipperachi, whose high-energy track FA9LA became a breakout hit in India after featuring in Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar, is all set to make his much-awaited India debut. The global hip-hop sensation will perform live in Mumbai on March 13 at Phoenix Market City, marking his first-ever concert in the country.

Flipperachi shot to prominence among Indian audiences after FA9LA was used as the powerful background theme for Akshaye Khanna’s entrance sequence in Dhurandhar. The track quickly gained traction on social media and streaming platforms, earning him a massive fan following in India.

Expressing his excitement about performing in the country, Flipperachi said in a statement, “India has given me so much love, and Mumbai is a city I've always wanted to play in. The spirit, the people, the culture... everything feels quite familiar. This show will be loud, dramatic, and unforgettable.”

How To Book Tickets

Tickets for the concert will be available on the District app. The pre-sale begins from Saturday, February 14 at 12 PM and will run until Monday, February 16 at 12 PM. A second pre-sale window will be open from Monday, February 16 at 12:30 PM to Thursday, February 19 at 12 PM, depending on different card options.

The general sale will go live on Thursday, February 19 at 12:30 PM onwards on the District app.

