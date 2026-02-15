'I Love You More Than...': PV Sindhu Pens Emotional Message For Husband Venkata Datta Sai On Valentine's Day

Indian badminton player PV Sindhu penned a heartwarming and emotional message for her husband Venkata Datta Sai on the occasion of Valentine's Day 2026 on February 14. Sharing a romantic picture with him, the sports icon wrote, “Thank you for being the man who chooses me every single day. who stands beside me through every high and every low, never wavering.”

Check it out below:

She continued, “I love you more than words can capture not just for what you do, but for the man you are. Your heart, your strength, and your loyalty mean everything to me. Happy Valentine's Day, my love.”

Sindhu concluded the post with a humorous message, “Ps: Next time, maybe choose between Crocs and cricket, because dinner clearly lost both battles.”

In the picture, the badminton star looked stunning in a glamorous halter-neck, mini gold dress and strappy heels. Venkata, who is a Hyderabad-based executive director at Posidex Technologies, hugged and kissed Sindhu in the picture.

The duo got married on December 22, 2024, in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan.