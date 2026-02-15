 Anti-Valentine's Week Begins! Why Do Singles Celebrate Slap Day On February 15?
Anti-Valentine's Week Begins! Why Do Singles Celebrate Slap Day On February 15?

Anti-Valentine's Week Begins! Why Do Singles Celebrate Slap Day On February 15?

Anti-Valentine’s Week kicked off on February 15 with Slap Day, a symbolic day celebrated mainly by singles and heartbreak survivors. Rather than promoting violence, the day represents moving on from toxic relationships and emotional baggage. Social media trends with memes and jokes, encouraging self-respect, closure, and prioritising personal happiness after Valentine’s Day.

Aanchal C
Updated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 12:40 PM IST
article-image

If Valentine’s Day left your social media flooded with roses, candlelight dinners, and lovey-dovey captions, Anti-Valentine’s Week has officially begun to change the script. And it starts today, February 15, with the much-talked-about Slap Day.

Over the years, this post-Valentine trend has become a fun counter-culture celebration, especially among singles and heartbreak survivors. While February 7 to 14 is all about romance, February 15 to 21 flips the mood, focusing on self-love, humour, and moving on.

Canva

What is Slap Day all about?

Despite its dramatic name, Slap Day isn't about actual slapping. It’s symbolic. Think of it as a mental reset button. For many youngsters, it’s the day to "slap away" memories of toxic relationships, mixed signals, ghosting, or unreturned feelings.

Happy Mahashivratri 2026: 25+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages & Greetings To Share On Lord Shiva Day
article-image

Social media often lights up with memes, witty posts, and playful reality checks. Friends jokingly tease each other about past dating disasters, turning heartbreak into humour.

slap day memes

Twitter

More than bitterness, Slap Day represents closure. It’s about deleting old chats, unfollowing your ex, packing away gifts, and choosing self-respect over emotional baggage.

Anti-Valentine's Week 2026: Know When Is Slap Day, Flirt Day & Breakup Day
article-image

In short, it’s less about revenge and more about reclaiming your peace. Anti-Valentine’s Week may sound cheeky, but at its heart, it encourages self-worth, clarity, and moving forward with one “slap” at a time.

Anti-Valentine’s Week full calendar

February 15, Sunday — Slap Day

February 16, Monday — Kick Day

February 17, Tuesday — Perfume Day

February 18, Wednesday — Flirt Day

February 19, Thursday — Confession Day

February 20, Friday — Missing Day

February 21, Saturday — Breakup Day

