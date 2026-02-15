Anti-Valentine's Week Begins! Why Do Singles Celebrate Slap Day On February 15?

If Valentine’s Day left your social media flooded with roses, candlelight dinners, and lovey-dovey captions, Anti-Valentine’s Week has officially begun to change the script. And it starts today, February 15, with the much-talked-about Slap Day.
Over the years, this post-Valentine trend has become a fun counter-culture celebration, especially among singles and heartbreak survivors. While February 7 to 14 is all about romance, February 15 to 21 flips the mood, focusing on self-love, humour, and moving on.
What is Slap Day all about?
Despite its dramatic name, Slap Day isn't about actual slapping. It’s symbolic. Think of it as a mental reset button. For many youngsters, it’s the day to "slap away" memories of toxic relationships, mixed signals, ghosting, or unreturned feelings.
Social media often lights up with memes, witty posts, and playful reality checks. Friends jokingly tease each other about past dating disasters, turning heartbreak into humour.
More than bitterness, Slap Day represents closure. It’s about deleting old chats, unfollowing your ex, packing away gifts, and choosing self-respect over emotional baggage.
In short, it’s less about revenge and more about reclaiming your peace. Anti-Valentine’s Week may sound cheeky, but at its heart, it encourages self-worth, clarity, and moving forward with one “slap” at a time.
Anti-Valentine’s Week full calendar
February 15, Sunday — Slap Day
February 16, Monday — Kick Day
February 17, Tuesday — Perfume Day
February 18, Wednesday — Flirt Day
February 19, Thursday — Confession Day
February 20, Friday — Missing Day
February 21, Saturday — Breakup Day