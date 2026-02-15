From Kashi To Rameswaram: How Maha Shivratri Is Celebrated Across India

Maha Shivratri |

Maha Shivratri, meaning “The Great Night of Shiva,” is one of the most significant Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva. Celebrated every year in the month of Phalguna, the festival marks the divine union of Shiva and Parvati and symbolises spiritual awakening.

Across India, devotees observe fasting, engage in nightlong prayers, and visit temples. Many keep a strict fast throughout the day, consuming only fruits and milk, while some observe a nirjala (without water) fast. The night is considered especially sacred, and devotees stay awake, chanting “Om Namah Shivaya” and offering prayers during the four prahars (quarters) of the night.

Maha Shivratri celebrations across India

In Varanasi (Kashi Vishwanath Temple), thousands of devotees gather for grand rituals and processions. In Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, a special Bhasma Aarti is performed. Somnath in Gujarat and Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu also witness elaborate ceremonies and long queues of worshippers.

In Kashmir, the festival is celebrated as “Herath” by Kashmiri Pandits with traditional feasts and rituals. In Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, temples are beautifully decorated, and cultural programs are organised. Meanwhile, in cities like Mumbai and Delhi, large crowds visit famous Shiva temples such as Siddhivinayak and Neelkanth Mahadev.

Devotees practice meditation

Beyond temple rituals, Maha Shivratri has a strong spiritual dimension. Many followers practice meditation and yoga, believing that the planetary alignment on this night enhances spiritual energy. In places like Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, large-scale meditation programs and cultural performances attract thousands of participants from across the world.

For many, the festival is not only about celebration but also about self-discipline and inner transformation. Staying awake throughout the night symbolises overcoming ignorance and darkness. Maha Shivratri ultimately represents devotion, resilience, and the quest for higher consciousness, making it one of India’s most deeply revered spiritual observances.