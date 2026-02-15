Shanaya Kapoor’s Mother Maheep Celebrates Mahashivratri At Home: 'Har Har Mahadev'

As the divine chants of "Har Har Mahadev" echo across the country, actor and Shanaya Kapoor’s mother Maheep Kapoor welcomed the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri 2026 with a serene and traditional celebration at her home. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star took to Instagram on February 15 to share a glimpse of her private festivities, radiating grace in a beautifully embroidered ethnic ensemble.

Take a look:

The shared visuals showcased a meticulously decorated home altar, where an idol of Lord Shiva was adorned with fresh floral garlands and surrounded by the soft glow of diyas. Maheep was seen with a sacred tikka on her forehead, fully immersed in the spiritual atmosphere of the day. She captioned the post, "Har Har Mahadev."

Maha Shivratri 2026 |

Significance of Mahashivratri

Celebrated on the 14th day of the Phalguna month, Mahashivratri marks the celestial union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. For millions of devotees, it is a day of spiritual awakening and intense prayer.

In 2026, the festival falls on Sunday, February 15, with many observers participating in Jagrana (night-long vigils) and strict fasting. Whether through Nirjala (waterless) fasts or offering milk and bael leaves to the Shivalinga, the festival remains a powerful symbol of overcoming darkness and ignorance.