 Rohit Sharma Spotted At Mumbai Airport, Is He Going To Attend India Vs Pakistan Match At Premadasa Stadium In Colombo? Here's The Truth:
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRohit Sharma Spotted At Mumbai Airport, Is He Going To Attend India Vs Pakistan Match At Premadasa Stadium In Colombo? Here's The Truth:

Rohit Sharma Spotted At Mumbai Airport, Is He Going To Attend India Vs Pakistan Match At Premadasa Stadium In Colombo? Here's The Truth:

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh were spotted at Mumbai Airport this morning, and the videos went viral on social media with netizens speculating that the duo is heading to Colombo for the India-Pakistan match. But recent videos revealed that Sharma is in Ahmedabad, travelling for work, and will not attend the match.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 05:22 PM IST
article-image
Is Rohit Sharma Going To Attend India Vs Pakistan Match At Premadasa Stadium In Colombo? Here's The Truth: |

Indian Cricket Team's ODI captain and ICC's T20 World Cup Ambassador, Rohit Sharma, was spotted entering Mumbai airport with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, on Sunday, February 15. While the batting legend kept the airport look casual, his sighting at the airport has created a massive buzz on social media as netizens are speculating that he is heading to Sri Lanka to attend the mega clash between India and Pakistan tonight at the Premadasa Cricket Stadium, Colombo.

Rohit Sharma was announced as an ICC T20 World Cup 2026 ambassador earlier, and the former T20I captain of Team India marked his presence in the opening ceremony at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Netizens are also speculating that he is most likely to attend the India-Pakistan match in Sri Lanka and his airport sighting in Mumbai today added a buzz to the speculations.

The video shows Rohit Sharma entering Mumbai airport with wife, Ritika Sajdeh. Rohit kept his airport look cool and casual, wearing a half-sleeve tee-shirt, baggy jeans and white sneakers along with shades and a cap. The caption of the video reads, "Rohit Sharma with Ritika bhabhi at Mumbai airport as they were leaving for Colombo for the India vs Pakistan match."

Rohit Sharma In Ahmedabad:

FPJ Shorts
Six Suicide Deaths Reported In Vasai-Virar In A Single Day
Six Suicide Deaths Reported In Vasai-Virar In A Single Day
VIDEO: Fans Flock To R Premadasa Stadium In Colombo Hours Before IND VS PAK T20 World Cup Clash
VIDEO: Fans Flock To R Premadasa Stadium In Colombo Hours Before IND VS PAK T20 World Cup Clash
Delhi-NCR Housing Prices Rise 6% in 2025 After 49% Surge in 2024, Bengaluru Tops With 13% Growth: PropTiger
Delhi-NCR Housing Prices Rise 6% in 2025 After 49% Surge in 2024, Bengaluru Tops With 13% Growth: PropTiger
Jason Holder Shines As West Indies Beat Nepal, Enter Super Eights
Jason Holder Shines As West Indies Beat Nepal, Enter Super Eights

While the viral video has fueled the buzz of Sharma attending the highly anticipated match, recently shared videos on social media add a surprising twist to the speculations. The recent videos claim that Rohit Sharma and Ritika are now in Ahmedabad for 'brand-related work' and are not going to Sri Lanka to attend the match.

Updates On India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026:

Ahead of the India-Pakistan Group A clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Colombo, reports say India captain Suryakumar Yadav will avoid shaking hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha at the toss at R. Premadasa Stadium, maintaining India’s recent “no-handshake” stance in high-profile encounters.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Fans Flock To R Premadasa Stadium In Colombo Hours Before IND VS PAK T20 World Cup Clash
VIDEO: Fans Flock To R Premadasa Stadium In Colombo Hours Before IND VS PAK T20 World Cup Clash
Jason Holder Shines As West Indies Beat Nepal, Enter Super Eights
Jason Holder Shines As West Indies Beat Nepal, Enter Super Eights
West Indies Captain Shai Hope Hails Matthew Forde’s Impact At T20 World Cup
West Indies Captain Shai Hope Hails Matthew Forde’s Impact At T20 World Cup
Nepal All-Rounder Feels This West Indies Side Very Different From The Sharjah One
Nepal All-Rounder Feels This West Indies Side Very Different From The Sharjah One
VIDEO: Heavy Security Checks In Place As Sniffer Dogs Inspect Premadasa Stadium Ahead Of IND Vs PAK...
VIDEO: Heavy Security Checks In Place As Sniffer Dogs Inspect Premadasa Stadium Ahead Of IND Vs PAK...