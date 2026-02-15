Rohit Sharma Spotted At Mumbai Airport, Is He Going To Attend India Vs Pakistan Match At Premadasa Stadium In Colombo? Here's The Truth:

Is Rohit Sharma Going To Attend India Vs Pakistan Match At Premadasa Stadium In Colombo? Here's The Truth: |

Indian Cricket Team's ODI captain and ICC's T20 World Cup Ambassador, Rohit Sharma, was spotted entering Mumbai airport with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, on Sunday, February 15. While the batting legend kept the airport look casual, his sighting at the airport has created a massive buzz on social media as netizens are speculating that he is heading to Sri Lanka to attend the mega clash between India and Pakistan tonight at the Premadasa Cricket Stadium, Colombo.

Rohit Sharma was announced as an ICC T20 World Cup 2026 ambassador earlier, and the former T20I captain of Team India marked his presence in the opening ceremony at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Netizens are also speculating that he is most likely to attend the India-Pakistan match in Sri Lanka and his airport sighting in Mumbai today added a buzz to the speculations.

The video shows Rohit Sharma entering Mumbai airport with wife, Ritika Sajdeh. Rohit kept his airport look cool and casual, wearing a half-sleeve tee-shirt, baggy jeans and white sneakers along with shades and a cap. The caption of the video reads, "Rohit Sharma with Ritika bhabhi at Mumbai airport as they were leaving for Colombo for the India vs Pakistan match."

Rohit Sharma In Ahmedabad:

While the viral video has fueled the buzz of Sharma attending the highly anticipated match, recently shared videos on social media add a surprising twist to the speculations. The recent videos claim that Rohit Sharma and Ritika are now in Ahmedabad for 'brand-related work' and are not going to Sri Lanka to attend the match.

Updates On India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026:

Ahead of the India-Pakistan Group A clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Colombo, reports say India captain Suryakumar Yadav will avoid shaking hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha at the toss at R. Premadasa Stadium, maintaining India’s recent “no-handshake” stance in high-profile encounters.