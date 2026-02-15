VIDEO: Fans Flock To R Premadasa Stadium In Colombo Hours Before IND VS PAK T20 World Cup Clash

The atmosphere outside the R Premadasa Stadium is of a carnival ahead of the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. Fans have arrived in huge numbers with the match sold out despite controversy in build up. Open top bus tours with fans and jersey of both teams were displayed turning it into an electrifying atmosphere ahead of the match.

Waving flags, chanting slogans and wearing their team colours, fans from both sides were seen cheering enthusiastically as they awaited the start of the high-voltage contest.

The Premadasa Stadium has been reverberated with excitement as supporters expressed confidence in their respective teams. The India-Pakistan rivalry, known for its intensity and passionate fan following, once again drew massive attention, with the stadium turning into a sea of blue and green.

As the teams prepared to take the field, anticipation and energy reached a fever pitch among spectators eager to witness another thrilling chapter in cricket's most celebrated rivalry.

As excitement peaks around the much-awaited encounter between India and Pakistan, an Indian cricket fan in Colombo shared his enthusiasm ahead of the marquee encounter.

Both India and Pakistan have played two matches each in the tournament so far and have registered victories in their respective fixtures. While India will enter the contest on the back of wins against the United States of America and Namibia, Pakistan has defeated the Netherlands and the USA.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side currently tops Group A with four points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.050, while Pakistan are placed second with four points and an NRR of +0.932. (ANI)