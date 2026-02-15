IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Fans Perform Havan & Pooja On Maha Shivratri For Team India Ahead Of Epic Showdown In Colombo; Video

Image: PTI/IANS/X

As anticipation builds for the high-voltage India-Pakistan clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, fans across the country turned to faith, performing havan and special poojas in temples to pray for Team India’s triumph. The blockbuster encounter, one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries, coincides this year with the auspicious festival of Maha Shivratri, adding a deeper spiritual significance to the occasion.

From early morning, devotees gathered at prominent temples. Priests conducted havans, chanting Vedic mantras while offering prayers for the health, focus, and success of the Indian players. Many fans were seen holding placards with messages of support, while others performed rudrabhishek rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Maha Shivratri, which celebrates devotion to Lord Shiva and symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, amplified the emotional fervor. Supporters expressed hope that the blessings sought on this sacred day would translate into a strong performance on the field.

Cricket and faith often intertwine in India, especially ahead of marquee contests against Pakistan. Social media platforms were flooded with images and videos of devotees lighting diyas, breaking coconuts, and chanting prayers for victory.

With national pride at stake and spiritual faith running high, fans believe that divine blessings combined with on-field excellence can guide Team India to a memorable win in today’s much-awaited showdown.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: What Happens If Colombo Match Is Washed Out? Rules & Implications Explained

There is a big rain threat over the India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, and fans are wondering what happens if the match gets washed out. The blockbuster Group A encounter is scheduled to be played in Colombo, but weather forecasts suggest showers could interrupt or even prevent play.

According to the playing conditions set by the International Cricket Council, a minimum of five overs per side must be completed for a T20 match to produce a result. If rain does not allow at least five overs each, the game will be declared a “No Result.” In that case, both teams will share one point each.

There is no reserve day for this group-stage match. Reserve days are usually kept only for the semifinals and final. So if rain washes out the game completely, it will not be replayed on another day.

If the match ends with no result, both India and Pakistan will get one point each in the group table. That could still keep both teams in a strong position to qualify for the next stage, depending on their other results and net run rate.

If some overs are possible but rain interrupts the match, the result can be decided using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. But if conditions do not improve enough to complete the minimum overs, fans may unfortunately miss out on one of cricket’s biggest rivalries this tournament.