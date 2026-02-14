'PKMKB' Pizza Deal At ₹'1971' On Swiggy Goes Viral Ahead Of IND Vs PAK ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Clash; Netizens REACT | FPJ

Mumbai, February 14: The excitement is on the rise among the fans ahead of the India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash on February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Internet is abuzz with viral India vs Pakistan memes and posts, however, an offer has grabbed the attention of the internet users. The viral offer on pizza has trolled Pakistan heavily as the name and the rate both have a Pakistan connection.

The offer is available on online food delivery app - Swiggy which is being given by Pizza outlet "Oven Story". They have named the offer "PKMKB" and the rate of the offer has been fixed at Rs "1971". The offer which is going viral on social media is in connection with the most-anticipated match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 which is India vs Pakistan.

'Pakistan Ki Maa Ka B****a'

The game is scheduled to take place at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on February 15. The offer is available tomorrow and the abbreviation "PKMKB" stands for the meme which went viral earlier. The full form is an abuse which was used in the meme which is "Pakistan Ki Maa Ka B****a".

Details About The Offer

However, the scheme is being called - "Pizza Khao, Maze Karo Bhai" and it offers 4 medium pizza, 2 garlic bread, 2 beverage and 2 dessert in just Rs 1971 and as per the claim it serves around 11 people which is the playing XI in the match.

1971 War

The rate which has been kept at Rs 1971 allegedly signifies the year in which India Army defeated Pakistan Army and Bangladesh was formed after that. Around one lakh Pakistani soldiers surrendered during the 1971 war.

Netizens REACT

The Indian fans on social media are praising Oven Story for coming up with the idea. Internet users are saying that Oven Story has won even before the game has been played. A user also said, "Absolutely peak detailing by oven story PKMKB combo priced perfectly at 1971 rupees.. plus serves 11 (11 airbases)."

Another user said, "PKMKB Combo dropping right when the match starts? Oven Story knows how to fuel the victory celebrations. 4 pizzas for 11 legends (and their stress-eating fans). Order now! #PKMKBCombo"

A user also said, "Marketing 100, diplomacy 0. Oven Story just won the troll game before the first ball. PKMKB Combo loading... who's ordering? #PKMKBCombo."