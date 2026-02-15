Jason Holder Shines As West Indies Beat Nepal, Enter Super Eights

Jason Holder |

Mumbai: West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder had a field day at the Wankhede Stadium scalping four wickets and claiming the player-of-the-match award in his team's victory over Nepal and said it was a special accomplishment.

Holder was sharing his thoughts with the media at the mixed zone after the match.

"Not a bad wicket. I think getting four wickets in a World Cup game is special and to be able to do that today was good. Nepal has obviously been a team that's been very competitive and they've beat us in the recent past as well too, so we knew we had to come up really hard in this game and make sure we started the game really well," he added.

Holder was impressed overall with the West Indies' bowling performance and felt it was a great team effort.

" I think the spell that Matthew put upfront was very, very crucial for us. He was able to start really well for us, kept the pressure on them but also got an early wicket as well too. Aki (Akeal Hosein) was outstanding with the new ball as well, so it made it a little bit easier for me when I came into more tough conditions. It was very hot out there this morning and yeah, just happy that we overcame the conditions," Holder stated.

The West Indian felt the team was gathering momentum with each victory and happy to get to the Super Eights but were not thinking too ahead either.

" Yeah, I mean, I think we've been lucky in a sense with our draw in terms of our fixtures. We've had one game in Kolkata, went back to Kolkata not to play a second and we've had two games in Mumbai. I mean, the grounds have been really good, the conditions have been good and we've been playing some good cricket. I think we're building quite nicely. I don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves, just taking it one game at a time," he added.

On the question of why West Indies are not able to produce the genuine fast bowlers of the 1970s and 1980s anymore, Holder felt it had a bit to do with slow pitches in the Caribbean over the years.

"Look, there's been a lot of debate as to why over the years we've had some very slow pitches. We don't quite get the quick pitches that we used to get on the consistent pace that we can be. So that may have a bit to do with it. But look, it is what it is in terms of what we've got. I think what is important for us is to use what we've got well, put some support behind them and to ensure that we can develop them in a way that they can be world-class bowlers," he added.