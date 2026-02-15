Hanumankind Skips 'Dhurandhar' Title Track For IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Performance Amid Pakistan Ban On Film | VIDEO

Hanumankind put on a show for the sell out crowd ahead of the IND vs PAK clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The singer-songwriter performed his breakout hit 'Big Dawgs' at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Hanumankind did not sing the 'Dhurandhar' Title Track, with the film being banned in Pakistan.

The singer-songwriter had a troupe of dancers accompanying him in an elctrifying performance.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hanumankind, who had a breakout year in 2025, collaborated with Jasmine Sandlas and others for the Dhurandhar title track. He opted to not perform the same rap in front of a crowd packed of Indian and Pakistan fans.

Dhurandhar depicts major historical events, including the 1999 Kandahar hijack, Mumbai's 26/11 attacks, and the Lyari gang wars. The portrayal of Lyari in the movie has reportedly upset Pakistani audiences, prompting them to announce a counter-film titled Mera Lyari to set an alternative narrative.

Indian films have been banned for release in Pakistan since 2019. However, Dhurandhar has yet managed to find its way to the audience, with reportedly received approximately two million pirated digital downloads in the country.