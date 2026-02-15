 Hanumankind Skips 'Dhurandhar' Title Track For IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Performance Amid Pakistan Ban On Film | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsHanumankind Skips 'Dhurandhar' Title Track For IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Performance Amid Pakistan Ban On Film | VIDEO

Hanumankind Skips 'Dhurandhar' Title Track For IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Performance Amid Pakistan Ban On Film | VIDEO

Hanumankind put on a show for the sell out crowd ahead of the IND vs PAK clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The singer-songwriter performed his breakout hit 'Big Dawgs' at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Hanumankind did not sing the 'Dhurandhar' Title Track, with the film being banned in Pakistan.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 06:31 PM IST
article-image

Hanumankind put on a show for the sell out crowd ahead of the IND vs PAK clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The singer-songwriter performed his breakout hit 'Big Dawgs' at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Hanumankind did not sing the 'Dhurandhar' Title Track, with the film being banned in Pakistan.

The singer-songwriter had a troupe of dancers accompanying him in an elctrifying performance.

Hanumankind, who had a breakout year in 2025, collaborated with Jasmine Sandlas and others for the Dhurandhar title track. He opted to not perform the same rap in front of a crowd packed of Indian and Pakistan fans.

Dhurandhar depicts major historical events, including the 1999 Kandahar hijack, Mumbai's 26/11 attacks, and the Lyari gang wars. The portrayal of Lyari in the movie has reportedly upset Pakistani audiences, prompting them to announce a counter-film titled Mera Lyari to set an alternative narrative.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Traffic Police Announce Jagannath Bhatankar Road Closure Till May 2026 For Sewri-Worli Connector Work; Check Alternate Route
Mumbai Traffic Police Announce Jagannath Bhatankar Road Closure Till May 2026 For Sewri-Worli Connector Work; Check Alternate Route
Radhika Merchant Looks Enchanting In Rosy Oscar De La Renta Gown, Pairs With Bejewelled Emeralds At Mumbai Party
Radhika Merchant Looks Enchanting In Rosy Oscar De La Renta Gown, Pairs With Bejewelled Emeralds At Mumbai Party
Former UP Minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui Joins Samajwadi Party, Vows To Strengthen Organisation From Grassroots
Former UP Minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui Joins Samajwadi Party, Vows To Strengthen Organisation From Grassroots
Arjun Tendulkar Wedding: Sachin Tendulkar & Family, Yuvraj Singh Arrive In Jamnagar For Festivities, Check Date, Venue & Guest List Here
Arjun Tendulkar Wedding: Sachin Tendulkar & Family, Yuvraj Singh Arrive In Jamnagar For Festivities, Check Date, Venue & Guest List Here

Indian films have been banned for release in Pakistan since 2019. However, Dhurandhar has yet managed to find its way to the audience, with reportedly received approximately two million pirated digital downloads in the country.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hanumankind Skips 'Dhurandhar' Title Track For IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Performance Amid Pakistan...
Hanumankind Skips 'Dhurandhar' Title Track For IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Performance Amid Pakistan...
Arjun Tendulkar Wedding: Sachin Tendulkar & Family, Yuvraj Singh Arrive In Jamnagar For Festivities,...
Arjun Tendulkar Wedding: Sachin Tendulkar & Family, Yuvraj Singh Arrive In Jamnagar For Festivities,...
VIDEO: Fans Flock To R Premadasa Stadium In Colombo Hours Before IND VS PAK T20 World Cup Clash
VIDEO: Fans Flock To R Premadasa Stadium In Colombo Hours Before IND VS PAK T20 World Cup Clash
Jason Holder Shines As West Indies Beat Nepal, Enter Super Eights
Jason Holder Shines As West Indies Beat Nepal, Enter Super Eights
West Indies Captain Shai Hope Hails Matthew Forde’s Impact At T20 World Cup
West Indies Captain Shai Hope Hails Matthew Forde’s Impact At T20 World Cup