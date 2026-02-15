'Pretty Bitch': Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan's Favourite Cuss Words After Her Epic Transformation Before ICC T20 World Cup

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah’s wife and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan is currently creating buzz online amid the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Apart from hosting and presenting duties, she has also been sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the Indian camp, giving fans a closer look at team moments, something that draws attention as she is married to one of India’s key bowlers.

Just days before the tournament began, Sanjana grabbed headlines after posting a video of her epic hair transformation. In the clip, she was seen explaining to a celebrity hairstylist the exact look she wanted, and the stunning final result quickly went viral on social media. Fans praised her fresh new appearance, calling it stylish and glamorous.

Adding to the online chatter, Sanjana recently shared a fun trend reel where she jokingly revealed her favourite “cuss word” as “Pretty B*tch,” leaving followers amused. The light-hearted video showcased her playful personality and humour, which fans rarely get to see beyond her professional sports anchor image.

Known for her effortless presenting skills and confident screen presence, Sanjana has built a strong fan base over the years. Her relationship with Bumrah often wins hearts online, with fans admiring their supportive bond and candid moments together.

Meanwhile, cricket fever continues to rise as the India national cricket team is set to face arch-rivals Pakistan national cricket team today, February 15, in Colombo, one of the most anticipated clashes of the tournament.