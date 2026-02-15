 IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Weather Update: Rain Threat Looms Over Blockbuster Clash At R. Premadasa Stadium In Colombo; Video
Cloudy skies in Colombo threaten the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan Group A clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at R. Premadasa Stadium. The historic rivalry has fans on edge, while forecasts of intermittent rain raise the possibility of delays or interruptions, adding uncertainty to one of the tournament’s most eagerly awaited matches.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
Image: PTI/X

Colombo is seeing cloudy skies as rain threatens to disrupt the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Scheduled at the iconic R. Premadasa Stadium, the blockbuster Group A encounter is one of the most eagerly awaited matches of the tournament.

The intense rivalry between India and Pakistan, known for producing thrilling cricketing moments, has fans on edge both inside the stadium and around the world. Weather forecasts suggest intermittent showers could delay or even interrupt the match, adding uncertainty to the proceedings.

According to International Cricket Council (ICC) playing conditions, a T20 match requires a minimum of five overs per side to constitute a result. If rain prevents this minimum, the match will be declared a No Result, with each team sharing one point.

Teams are closely monitoring the conditions, and grounds staff are on standby to ensure the pitch and outfield remain playable if showers hit. Both squads are preparing to adapt their strategies in case of rain interruptions, knowing that even a few overs could be crucial in deciding the outcome of this high-profile clash.

Fans worldwide remain glued to updates, hoping for uninterrupted play in what promises to be a fiery encounter between two of cricket’s fiercest rivals.

