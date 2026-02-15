'He's A Proper Batter': Harbhajan Singh Defends Abhishek Sharma After Mohammad Amir Calls The Batsman 'Slogger' | X @ishasingh0987 & File Pic

Colombo: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has defended the young Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma after former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir called the Indian batter a "slogger" ahead of the much-awaited India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match on Sunday. Harbhajan said Abhishek is a "proper batter" and has cricketing shots that a lot of other batters don't.

Speaking on a Pakistani TV show, Pakistan's Mohammad Amir called Abhishek Sharma a slogger.

Speaking of Amir's comments, Harbhajan said that Abhishek Sharma is a quality, determined batsman with a full range of shots, unlike a "slogger" who blindly hits the ball. He emphasised that Abhishek consistently plays effective cricket.

Former Indian Cricketer Harbhajan Singh's Statement

"Abhishek Sharma is a quality player, and he is a player who is determined to win matches on his own. And not once, but he can do it again and again. I have played cricket, and I know that he is a proper batter who has all the shots; a lot of batsmen don't have all the shots. A slogger is someone who only sees the ball and slogs; if it connects, great, and if it doesn't, that's fine too. He is not like that. He hits the first ball. And as long as he is on the crease, he keeps hitting. So, he is a proper batsman," Harbhajan Singh told reporters on Saturday.

Harbhajan Singh said it is wrong for critics who haven't faced Abhishek Sharma to call him a "slogger." He urged Abhishek to prove his ability on the field, expressing confidence that a strong, long innings from him could help India post a big total.

"People may say whatever they want. Because, in my opinion, I don't think they have ever bowled in front of such a batter, and hence, it is wrong to comment that Abhishek is a slogger."

"If I tell you the definition of a slogger, then a lot of people will get angry. So, I don't want to say that. Because we don't operate on that level, that they say something and we react again and again. I don't want to do that. Because maybe he wants us to react. But, anyway, I'll say, Abhishek, show us tomorrow what you showed us before. And show us, what Abhishek can do. And I have a lot of hope from Abhishek. And if he plays for a long time, then Team India will set a very long score," Harbhajan Singh added.

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash is set to take place at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Both India and Pakistan have played two matches each in the tournament so far. Both have registered victories in those games. While India will enter the contest on the back of wins against the United States of America and Namibia, Pakistan has defeated the Netherlands and USA.

While the Suryakumar Yadav-led India are placed on top of Group A standings with four points and the Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.050, Pakistan are placed second with four points, too, and an NRR of +0.932.

