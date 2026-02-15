'This Is Such A Silly Thing...': Sanjay Manjrekar Questions Team India's 'No Handshake' Policy Ahead Of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Clash

Image: Sanjay Manjrekar/X

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has ignited debate ahead of the India vs Pakistan Group A clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup by criticizing India’s “no shaking hands” approach.

Posting on X, Manjrekar wrote: "This ‘no shaking hands’ is such a silly thing that India has started. It’s unbecoming of a nation like ours. Either play properly within the spirit of the game or don’t play at all."

The comments come amid recent instances at the senior international level where Indian players reportedly avoided handshakes with Pakistani counterparts during ICC and ACC events, sparking controversy over sportsmanship and the spirit of cricket.

The India-Pakistan rivalry, one of cricket’s most intense, brings extra scrutiny to player conduct, with fans worldwide watching both on-field performances and gestures of respect or rivalry. Manjrekar’s remarks have reignited discussions on whether tradition, etiquette, and sportsmanship should remain central in high-stakes matches.

As the blockbuster match approaches at R. Premadasa Stadium, the debate over etiquette and maintaining the spirit of cricket is likely to be as closely watched as the contest itself.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Weather Update: Rain Threat Looms Over Blockbuster Clash At R. Premadasa Stadium In Colombo; Video

Colombo is seeing cloudy skies as rain threatens to disrupt the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Scheduled at the iconic R. Premadasa Stadium, the blockbuster Group A encounter is one of the most eagerly awaited matches of the tournament.

The intense rivalry between India and Pakistan, known for producing thrilling cricketing moments, has fans on edge both inside the stadium and around the world. Weather forecasts suggest intermittent showers could delay or even interrupt the match, adding uncertainty to the proceedings.

According to International Cricket Council (ICC) playing conditions, a T20 match requires a minimum of five overs per side to constitute a result. If rain prevents this minimum, the match will be declared a No Result, with each team sharing one point.

Teams are closely monitoring the conditions, and grounds staff are on standby to ensure the pitch and outfield remain playable if showers hit. Both squads are preparing to adapt their strategies in case of rain interruptions, knowing that even a few overs could be crucial in deciding the outcome of this high-profile clash.

Fans worldwide remain glued to updates, hoping for uninterrupted play in what promises to be a fiery encounter between two of cricket’s fiercest rivals.