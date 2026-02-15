Viral Video Shows Jofra Archer & Liam Dawson Relaxing At Marine Drive In Mumbai Amid ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Image: X

A viral video circulating on social media has captured England cricketers Jofra Archer and Liam Dawson enjoying a relaxed outing at Marine Drive during the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

In the clip, the two players are seen sitting at the iconic promenade, soaking in the sea breeze, seemingly without any visible security personnel. The sight of international cricket stars walking freely in one of Mumbai’s busiest public spots surprised many viewers, especially given the high-profile nature of the tournament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Marine Drive, often referred to as the “Queen’s Necklace,” is a popular hangout for locals and tourists alike. The footage has drawn mixed reactions online. While some fans praised the players for their grounded demeanor and willingness to connect with supporters, others expressed concerns over security arrangements during a major global event.

As the T20 World Cup continues to captivate audiences, the viral moment offers a lighter glimpse into the lives of international cricketers beyond the field, reminding fans that even elite athletes enjoy simple, spontaneous city experiences.