Nepal All-Rounder Feels This West Indies Side Very Different From The Sharjah One

Nepal's Sompal Kami |

Mumbai: Nepal's Sompal Kami felt toss played a crucial role apart from the brilliance of West Indies in their nine-wicket defeat to the Caribbean team at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Sunday.

Kami was addressing the media at the post-match briefing and also explained the difference between the West Indies side they beat in Sharjah in a T20I series last year and the present team.

"You know, it's a totally difficult wicket and difficult condition as well. And today, what I feel a toss was very important and we lost the toss. So that's why maybe it's a big fact, what I feel is. And obviously, that West Indies team is different and World Cup is totally different, you know."

He felt the Windies were at full strength this time around and came harder at them.

"So I know they are coming stronger. And you know, we did in Sharjah, we played an excellent game in Sharjah, we deserved. But here we are not, you know, playing that way. So that's why what I feel is we are losing.

Kami also felt Nepal were unable to lift their game a notch higher after the excellent performance against England.

"I don't know. We are excellent with England. But after that, we could, you know, play better. And if you are not playing well in the highest level, you cannot survive. So we know and we as a team, we are not playing good. That's why what I feel is we are a losing side. We are far better than what we played today. So we are coming stronger in the next game. But I feel it's just starting. As a Nepal country, we are just starting. And in future, we will definitely, you know, be playing better," he added.

Also Watch:

Kami also offered his two cents on Nepal coach Stuart Law's advice to the players to focus on their cricket rather than spending too much time on social media.

"I think what the coach is saying is, you know, true. I feel because there are lots of, young players, you know, whenever they perform well, they go on Instagram or Facebook, they read good comments. But as a cricket player, as a sportsperson, you know, every day is not good. So whenever you feel bad, but I feel you don't go to social media. Whenever I played, I never visit, you know, social media. So better is to stay away from social media. But, you know, everyone wants good comments and good photos, live followers, you know. Now life is totally digital. So everyone wants, you know, followers. So, but I feel it's all about the person, what he chooses to do," Kami said.

The experienced Kami revealed that the loss to Italy was the most emotional one for him.

"Italy one is quite emotional and, you know, painful for me. But it's okay. It's all about, you know, whenever you came, you feel better. And we have to, you know, move forward, accept it and move forward."