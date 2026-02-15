 Rohit Sharma Joins Indian Team At Premadasa Stadium For India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Fixture; Gives Pep Talk To Players | WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRohit Sharma Joins Indian Team At Premadasa Stadium For India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Fixture; Gives Pep Talk To Players | WATCH

Rohit Sharma Joins Indian Team At Premadasa Stadium For India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Fixture; Gives Pep Talk To Players | WATCH

Indian cricketer and former T20I skipper Rohit Sharma has marked his presence at the marquee clash after a series of speculations throughout the day of his attending the match after he was first spotted at the Mumbai airport & Ahmedabad airport. In the moments where Sharma was spotted having a word with Indian players, he seemed to be giving a pep talk to the teammates ahead of the intense clash.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 06:52 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma Joins Indian Team At Premadasa Stadium For India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Fixture; Gives Pep Talk To Players | WATCH |

Indian cricketer and former T20I skipper Rohit Sharma has marked his presence at the marquee clash after a series of speculations throughout the day of his attending the match after he was first spotted at the Mumbai airport & Ahmedabad airport. In the moments where Sharma was spotted having a word with Indian players, he seemed to be giving a pep talk to the teammates ahead of the intense clash.

Earlier, Sharma was spotted entering Mumbai airport with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, on Sunday, February 15. While the batting legend kept the airport look casual, his sighting at the airport created a massive buzz on social media as netizens speculated that he is heading to Sri Lanka to attend the mega clash at the Premadasa Cricket Stadium, Colombo.

While the viral video fueled the buzz of Sharma attending the highly anticipated match, another viral video on social media added a surprising twist to the speculation. The video claimed that Rohit Sharma and Ritika were in Ahmedabad for 'brand-related work' and are not going to Sri Lanka to attend the match.

Finally, putting a fullstop to all the speculations, Rohit Sharma was spotted at the the Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo to support team India and encourage the moral between the teammates.

FPJ Shorts
UPSSSC ANM Result 2026 Expected Soon; Check Steps to Download and Next Stage After Results
UPSSSC ANM Result 2026 Expected Soon; Check Steps to Download and Next Stage After Results
Thane Crime: Paying Guest Accused Of Stealing Gold Chains Worth ₹5.20 Lakh From Elderly Woman
Thane Crime: Paying Guest Accused Of Stealing Gold Chains Worth ₹5.20 Lakh From Elderly Woman
AI Won’t Kill Indian IT Industry, Will Create More Work: JP Morgan
AI Won’t Kill Indian IT Industry, Will Create More Work: JP Morgan
IND Vs PAK: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Wishes For Abhishek Sharma's Comeback And Dismisses Him For A Duck - VIDEO
IND Vs PAK: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Wishes For Abhishek Sharma's Comeback And Dismisses Him For A Duck - VIDEO

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND Vs PAK: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Wishes For Abhishek Sharma's Comeback And Dismisses Him...
IND Vs PAK: Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Wishes For Abhishek Sharma's Comeback And Dismisses Him...
IND VS PAK T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma Makes Comeback, Kuldeep Yadav Replaces Arshdeep Singh -...
IND VS PAK T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma Makes Comeback, Kuldeep Yadav Replaces Arshdeep Singh -...
Rohit Sharma Joins Indian Team At Premadasa Stadium For India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Fixture;...
Rohit Sharma Joins Indian Team At Premadasa Stadium For India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Fixture;...
IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26 Latest Weather Update: Breezy Conditions At R Premadasa Stadium, Rain...
IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26 Latest Weather Update: Breezy Conditions At R Premadasa Stadium, Rain...
IND Vs PAK Toss Update: Suryakumar Yadav Avoids 'Handshake' With Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Again,...
IND Vs PAK Toss Update: Suryakumar Yadav Avoids 'Handshake' With Pakistan Captain Salman Agha Again,...