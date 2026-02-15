Rohit Sharma Joins Indian Team At Premadasa Stadium For India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Fixture; Gives Pep Talk To Players | WATCH |

Indian cricketer and former T20I skipper Rohit Sharma has marked his presence at the marquee clash after a series of speculations throughout the day of his attending the match after he was first spotted at the Mumbai airport & Ahmedabad airport. In the moments where Sharma was spotted having a word with Indian players, he seemed to be giving a pep talk to the teammates ahead of the intense clash.

Earlier, Sharma was spotted entering Mumbai airport with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, on Sunday, February 15. While the batting legend kept the airport look casual, his sighting at the airport created a massive buzz on social media as netizens speculated that he is heading to Sri Lanka to attend the mega clash at the Premadasa Cricket Stadium, Colombo.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While the viral video fueled the buzz of Sharma attending the highly anticipated match, another viral video on social media added a surprising twist to the speculation. The video claimed that Rohit Sharma and Ritika were in Ahmedabad for 'brand-related work' and are not going to Sri Lanka to attend the match.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Finally, putting a fullstop to all the speculations, Rohit Sharma was spotted at the the Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo to support team India and encourage the moral between the teammates.