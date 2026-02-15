IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26 Latest Weather Update: Breezy Conditions At R Premadasa Stadium, Rain Threat Looms | Image: X

Colombo, February 15: The cricket fans across the world are eyeing the most iconic clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 which is being held at the R. Premdasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. They are equally monitoring the weather conditions at the venue as there are weather forecasts that it might rain during the India vs Pakistan clash today. As per reports from the Free Press Journal (FPJ) Correspondent present at the venue, the climate is getting breezy and there are chances that rain might interrupt the game.

The weather conditions at the R. Premadasa Stadium are overcast and there are chances that cold breeze with drizzle might occur at anytime in the evening. Colombo witnessed cloudy weather conditions and a little breeze on Saturday (February 14), a day ahead of the clash.

As per the latest update, the temperature in Colombo is likely to remain between 29-24 degree Celsius with 10% chances of rains throughout the game. The Sri Lankan Weather Department earlier issued an advisory for February 15 in which they mentioned that a low-pressure is likely to form over the southeastern Bay of Bengal which might result in cold breeze and light drizzle in Colombo.

The weather department said, "A low-pressure area is likely to form over southeastern Bay of Bengal around 15th February. The general public are requested to be attentive to the future forecasts and bulletins issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard."

Pakistan Wins Toss

Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and elected to bowl first, keeping in mind the weather conditions at the stadium. Indian team will enter the stadium with two changes in the squad. Arshdeep Singh will be replaced by Kuldeep Yadav and Abhishek Sharma will be available in place of Sanju Samson.

The cricket fans are hoping for an electrifying day of cricket and will be praying for the rains to not interrupt the clash.