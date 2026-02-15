Pakistan All-Rounder Saim Ayyub Sends Off Hardik Pandya, Shows Way Out After Dismissing Him For A Duck | X

Colombo, February 15: Tensions are high in the India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Pakistan all-rounder Saim Ayyub bowled an excellent over in the game getting rid of Indian batters Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya. The World No.1 all-rounder in T20Is dismissed Hardik Pandya on the very first ball he faced and then sent him off with a hand gesture showing him way to the dugout.

Pakistan won the toss and invited India to bat first in the high-intensity contest. Indian opener Abhishek Sharma was dismissed in the very first over after which Ishan Kishan stepped up and slammed his another half-century of the tournament. After his dismissal, Indian batters seem to have been struggling in front of the Pakistani spinners.

Action-packed Over

Saim Ayyub came in to bowl the 15th over in which he managed to take the wickets of Tilak Varma who was out LBW and Hardik Pandya who tried to go after the bowler on the very first ball. Hardik Pandya lofted the ball into the air and was caught on long on by Babar Azam.

Hattrick Chance

After Hardik Pandya got out, Saim Ayyub showed him the way out by pointing towards the dug out. He was on a hattrick as Shivam Dube came in to bat. A massive appeal was made and a DRS was also taken for the Pakistani all-rounder to get a hattrick, however, the ball missed the edge, stumps, pads and went straight into the wicket-keeper's gloves.

Saim Ayyub finished his four overs in the innings with an impressive figure of 25/3.