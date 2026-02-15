 IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Extends Best Wishes As Team Struggles Against India In Colombo
IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Extends Best Wishes As Team Struggles Against India In Colombo

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government denied their national cricket team to take the field in the game against India on February 15, however, the government agreed later.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 09:21 PM IST
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Extends Best Wishes As Team Struggles Against India In Colombo | X

Colombo, February 15: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his best wishes to the Pakistan National Cricket Team for the India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash at R. Premadasa Stadium In Colombo, Sri Lanka. Pakistan Cricket Team is struggling after they lost three early wickets in the high-intensity game.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to his official social media account and said, "Best wishes to the ‘Men in Green’ as they take the field in Colombo today. Play with confidence and give it your best."

Boycott Drama

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government denied their national cricket team to take the field in the game against India on February 15, however, the government agreed later. The Pakistan government took a U-turn on their decision of boycott after dialogue with International Cricket Council (ICC), Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Boycott Decision U-turn

The government then announced that the team is allowed to take the field in the game against India today. The excitement for the game spiked multiple-folds after the government's decision.

Highest-Ever Target

Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and invited Indian team to bat first. Team India managed to score their highest-ever first innings score in a T20 World Cup against Pakistan. India scored 175/7 in their 20 overs, riding on Ishan Kishan's another quick half-century of the tournament.

Pakistan Batters Shocked

As the Pakistan Cricket Team came in to bat, Hardik Pandya shocked them with his bowling skills. Pandya bowled a maiden over and also got rid of Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan. Jasprit Bumrah came in to bowl the second and took two wickets. He got the wickets of Saim Ayyub and Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha in the same over.

Team India got the kind of start they wanted against Pakistan in the second innings and they well on course to register their another win against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup.

