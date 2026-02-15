IND VS PAK T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav Smashes Usman Tariq For First-Ball Boundary After Mimicking Action In Training | VIDEO

India captain Suryakumar Yadav made his intentions clear when facing Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq in the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026. Tariq's action has been under the scanner with Yadav himself mimicking his action during training. On facing him in Colombo, Yadav struck him for a boundary of the very first ball.

Salman Agha only introduced Usman Tariq in the 11th over of the Indian innings. The mystery spinner bowled with his trademark pause. However, SKY had no problem to deal with that threat, quickly jumping on his feet to thread it through the mid-wicket boundary for a boundary.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a viral video from the practice session of Team India which is reportedly being held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka ahead of the most-anticipated clash of the tournament on February 15. Suryakumar Yadav is seen in the video giving his batters some practice to face Usman Tariq ahead of the game.