 Jay Shah Attends India Vs Pakistan Match With His Son Sitting On His Lap; VIDEO
ICC Chairman Jay Shah was spotted attending the mega clash between India vs Pakistan with his beloved son, sitting innocently in his lap as they watched the match unfold live in front of them.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 08:11 PM IST
article-image
Jay Shah Attends India Vs Pakistan Match With His Son Sitting On His Lap; VIDEO | X @Dravid00004

The moment quickly went viral on social media as netizens were quick to recognise Jay Shah's son. Up until the viral moment was captured, the Premadasa stadium was filled with loud cheers from Indian fans. The cheers suddenly went silent when Ishan Kishan got bowled by Saim Ayub. In the viral picture, Jay Shah can be seen blankly as Kishan walks down the pavilion.

Jay Shah, the current Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and former BCCI Secretary, welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Rishita Patel, in November 2024.

India Vs Pakistan Live Score:

IND 125-2(14): (Ishan Kishan 77, Tilak Verma 25*, Salman Agha 2-0-10-1)

