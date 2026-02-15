VIDEO: Heavy Security Checks In Place As Sniffer Dogs Inspect Premadasa Stadium Ahead Of IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Match

India and Pakistan will clash in what is expected to be a blockbuster match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. After much speculation, the match is all set to kick off and high-octane drama is set to be on display at the R Premadasa Stadium. Sri Lankan authorities have placed extra security measures for the game, with sniffer dogs scanning the area.

Approximately 2,000 police officers and nearly 600 traffic personnel have been deployed to maintain security and regulate traffic for the match scheduled on Sunday. In a viral video, security personnel can be walking around the boundary rope with a sniffer dog.

Sniffer dogs are trained to locate specific substances like explosives, illegal drugs, contraband and currency. While not uncommon in security and law enforcement, a check hours before the game only highlights the magnitude of the clash.

Police have also listed an advisory for the fans travelling to the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. One should not carry any plastic or glass bottle, along with the the usual ban on substances like alcohol, helmets, sharp objects. Free drinking water will be provided at the venue.

The IND vs PAK game is a politically charged affair and is a huge money spinner for the ICC. Fans from both countries are keen for bragging rights, with India holding an 7-1 advantage in T20 World Cups. The stakes and the rivalry between the countries makes it a very susceptible atmosphere for violence and fan scuffles.