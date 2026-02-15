IND Vs PAK ICC T20 WC26: Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Own Viral Meme Joking On How To Tackle Pakistan Spinner Usman Tariq | X

Colombo, February 15: As the high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Pakistan begins in Colombo, Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has added a touch of humour to the intense debate surrounding Pakistan's mystery spinner - Usman Tariq. Usman Tariq has been in the news for his weird bowling action as he pauses just before releasing the ball.

Taking to social media, Chahal shared a light-hearted take on how to tackle Tariq's unconventional, statue-like bowling action.

The Viral Reaction

Chahal, known for his witty social media presence, reacted to Tariq's unique delivery, which features a long, rhythm-breaking pause at the crease. The Indian spinner suggested with a laugh and said, "Best way to play."

His comment was accompanied by a cartoon depicting himself simply lying down on the pitch or mimicking a "statue" pose to counter the bowler's own freeze-frame delivery style. The viral pic relates to a meme involving Chahal where he was seen relaxing on the field as shown in the viral cartoon.

Usman Tariq Controversy

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Usman Tariq gathered headlines after he was accused of chucking during the Pakistan vs Australia T20 Series in Pakistan. Australian all-rounder Cameroon Green accused Tariq of "chucking" after he was dismissed by the mystery spinner during a game in the T20I series.

Denies Chucking Allegations

However, Usman Tariq denied the allegations levelled against him and said that his bowling action is fair, but different. He claimed that his action is due to the twin elbow in his bowling arm.

Bowls In IND Vs PAK Clash

Usman came in to ball in the 11th over of the game while Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav was on the strike. The Indian captain welcomed the mystery spinner with a boundary on the very first ball of the over. However, he bowled an economical first over giving away only six runs in the first over.