Railway Recruitment Board RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 Released At rrbcdg.gov.in; Objection Window Open Till February 23

RRB Group D Provisional Answer Key 2026 | Canva

Railway Recruitment Board RRB Group D Answer Key 2026: The RRB Group D solution key 2026 was made available on the regional Railway websites today, February 17, by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). In addition to the RRB Group D answer key for CEN 08/2024, the question papers and response sheets for the candidates are also made public. The window for RRBs to object to the RRB Group D answer key was triggered. February 23 is the deadline for downloading the answer key, question paper, response sheet, and raising objections.

Railway Recruitment Board RRB Group D Answer Key 2026: Key details

CBT Exam Dates: November 27, 2025 to February 10, 2026

Provisional Answer Key Release Date: February 17, 2026

Answer Key Availability: Active and LIVE on respective regional RRB websites

Last Date to Raise Objection: February 23, 2026

Objection Window Closing Time: 5:00 PM

Objection Fee: ₹50 per question (refundable if objection is accepted)

Railway Recruitment Board RRB Group D Answer Key 2026: Steps to download answer key

Candidates can view the instructions for downloading the Railway Group D answer key below:

Step 1: Check out the regional RRB webpages.

Step 2: On the home page, select CEN 08/2024.

Step 3: Click the link for the RRB Group D Answer Key, Response Sheet, and Question Paper.

Step 4: Enter your username and password in the login tab.

Step 5: Question ID for RRB Group D, chosen answers, and the right response will be shown.

Step 6: Get the RRB Group D answer key here.