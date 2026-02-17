Railway Recruitment Board RRB Group D Answer Key 2026 Released At rrbcdg.gov.in; Objection Window Open Till February 23

Railway Recruitment Board RRB Group D Answer Key 2026: The RRB Group D solution key 2026 was made available on the regional Railway websites today, February 17, by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). In addition to the RRB Group D answer key for CEN 08/2024, the question papers and response sheets for the candidates are also made public. The window for RRBs to object to the RRB Group D answer key was triggered. February 23 is the deadline for downloading the answer key, question paper, response sheet, and raising objections.
Railway Recruitment Board RRB Group D Answer Key 2026: Key details
CBT Exam Dates: November 27, 2025 to February 10, 2026
Provisional Answer Key Release Date: February 17, 2026
Answer Key Availability: Active and LIVE on respective regional RRB websites
Last Date to Raise Objection: February 23, 2026
Objection Window Closing Time: 5:00 PM
Objection Fee: ₹50 per question (refundable if objection is accepted)
Railway Recruitment Board RRB Group D Answer Key 2026: Steps to download answer key
Candidates can view the instructions for downloading the Railway Group D answer key below:
Step 1: Check out the regional RRB webpages.
Step 2: On the home page, select CEN 08/2024.
Step 3: Click the link for the RRB Group D Answer Key, Response Sheet, and Question Paper.
Step 4: Enter your username and password in the login tab.
Step 5: Question ID for RRB Group D, chosen answers, and the right response will be shown.
Step 6: Get the RRB Group D answer key here.