'Absent Mark Kar Diya Hai': Poddar International School Principal After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fails To Appear For Class X Board Exam | VIDEO

Samastipur, February 17: India Under-19 star batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has failed to appear or skipped the Class 10 Board Examinations this year due to his prior cricketing commitments. As the young sensation did not appear for the examination on Tuesday, the Principal of Poddar International School in Samastipur, Bihar has issued a statement and said that he has been marked absent.

Vaibhav Fails To Appear

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi completed all the formalities, like filling up the form and issuing the hall ticket or the admit card to appear in the examination, however, at the last minute he ditched the exams and failed to appear. The CBSE Class 10 Board Examinations commenced from today (February 17) and will conclude on March 11.

Principal Reacts

As per reports, he was allotted Poddar International School as the centre for appearing in the examination. However, he did not appear for the exams and the Principal said that he has been marked absent and hopefully he will appear in the exams next year.

Speaking to ANI, Poddar International School Principal NK Sinha said, "He is absent today. He has not come to the examination centre. We have marked him absent according to the policy of CBSE... If a student is absent, we have to mark him absent... We were expecting him to come and give the examination, but there are many other obligations. There could be a cricket match or a practice... I think he will definitely take the next exam."

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In U-19 World Cup 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the standout performer for India in the Under-19 World Cup 2026 held in Zimbabwe and Namibia this year. He finished the tournament as the second highest run-scorer with 439 runs in his seven innings.

He also played a match-winning inning in the World Cup final against England on February 6, scoring record 175 runs off just 80 balls. Riding on his record-breaking innings, India managed to lift the U-19 World Cup for the sixth time.

Suryavanshi was named Player of the Tournament in the Under-19 World Cup 2026 for his dominant batting performance throughout.

Total Runs: 439

Innings: 7

Average: 62.71

Strike Rate: 169.50

High Score: 175

Total Sixes: 30