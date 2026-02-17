Mumbai News: KC College Hosts 12th International Media Summit On Changing Media Ecologies

KC College Hosts 12th International Media Summit On Changing Media Ecologies |

Mumbai: The Department of Mass Media at Kishinchand Chellaram College hosted its 12th International Media Summit on February 13 and 14, bringing together media professionals, academicians, policymakers, researchers, and students for two days of critical dialogue and knowledge exchange.

The summit was organised around the theme ‘Strategic Communication for Changing Media Ecologies’ and examined how journalism and strategic communication are being reshaped by misinformation, artificial intelligence, economic pressures, and ethical challenges. Through keynote addresses, industry sessions, and academic presentations, speakers highlighted the evolving responsibilities of communicators in an increasingly fragmented media environment.

RJ Jeeturaj from Radio Mirchi 98.3 FM encouraged students to view artificial intelligence as an enabler rather than a threat in his talk ‘AI – The Future Dinosaur’. He urged adaptability, experimentation, and creative confidence amid rapid technological change. Veteran journalist Dr. Sanjay Singh spoke on perception-building in the news media, warning that misinformation spreads faster than truth and can erode credibility built over years. He stressed the importance of evidence-driven and non-judgemental reporting in polarised public discourse.

Economic Affairs Advisor at the Netherlands Consulate General, Rahul Maheshwari, added a policy perspective by underlining the importance of relevance and value creation in media content, urging communicators to align storytelling with economic realities. On the other hand, independent journalist and documentary filmmaker Amitha Balachandra screened ‘Tainted Waters’, emphasising the need for credibility, ethical grant practices, and informed consent, particularly while working with vulnerable communities.

Professor of Communications at California State University, Dr. Nancy Snow, and University of Johannesburg’s associate professor at the Department of Strategic Communication, Dr. Elizabeth Lubinga, offered international perspectives by discussing ethics and accountability in global journalism as well as examining climate change communication through lived community experiences.

