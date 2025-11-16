WB SLST 2025: Interview List For 20,500 Applicants Released; Check Vacancy Details Here

WB SLST 2025 | Canva

WB SLST 2025: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has announced the initial interview list for the State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2025. A total of 20,500 applicants have been selected for interviews and document verification for the Higher Secondary (Classes XI-XII) assistant teacher position. The verification round will commence on November 18, 2025.

The official notice reads, "All candidates, selected or not, can also see their own results/details by logging in to https://westbengalslsc.com from today, 15.11.2025. Intimation letter for verification will be downloadable from 16.11.2025."

WB SLST 2025: Documents required

The original documents required at the time of verification include Academic certificates, Experience certificates (if applicable), Identity proof, and Category certificates (if applicable). The commission has indicated that applicants who do not attend for verification on the specified date would be deemed absent and dismissed from the recruitment process.

WB SLST 2025: Written exam

The SLST 2025 written test saw a high turnout, with 2.29 lakh (229,606) students taking the exam. According to the commission, the written exam was administered in 478 exam centres throughout West Bengal and included 35 disciplines.

WB SLST 2025: Marks distribution

The commission has outlined a multi-stage evaluation system for selecting candidates, with marks distributed across various components. The written examination carries the highest weightage of 60 marks, followed by 10 marks allotted for educational qualifications and another 10 marks for prior teaching experience. Additionally, candidates will be assessed through an interview, lecture demonstration, or oral test, with marks assigned according to WBSSC rules. The cumulative score from all these stages will determine the final merit list after the interview and document verification processes are completed.

WB SLST 2025: Vacancies and call ratio

The recruitment intends to fill 35,726 assistant teacher positions in Secondary and Higher Secondary schools.

The interview/verification list has been produced in response to 12,445 Higher Secondary school vacancies. The call ratio is 1.6 applicants per vacancy, which means that around 160 individuals have been selected for every 100 vacant positions.

The overall SLST 2025 recruitment campaign includes 23,212 Secondary (Classes IX-X) positions and 12,514 Higher Secondary (Classes XI-XII) vacancies.