 NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Choice-Filling Process Starts Tomorrow; Details Here
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a fresh and combined counselling schedule for NEET PG 2025 on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. On December 1, Round 2 begins with matrix verification. Registration, payment, and choice submission are scheduled from December 2 to 7. Meanwhile, round 3 begins on December 22, with choice filling scheduled between December 24 and 28.

Updated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 03:06 PM IST
NEET PG Counselling 2025 | Canva

NEET PG Counselling 2025: After delays due to waiting for seat matrix permissions and administrative clearances, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a fresh and combined counselling schedule for NEET PG 2025. The new plan includes the 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats and the full admission of regional and central universities. All processes must be taken on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Updated the choice filling window date

MCC has confirmed that applicants will be able to upload and lock their preferences from November 17 to 18, 2025. The locking window will be open on November 18 until 11:55 pm. This brief time will affect all future allotments, making it the most important phase of the whole counselling procedure.

Timeline for Round 1

Round 1 operations start sooner, with institutes checking the provisional seat matrix on October 23. Aspirants can still sign up and pay until November 5. After the choices are locked in, the allotment will be done on November 19, and the Round 1 results will be announced on November 20. Applicants must show up between November 21 and 27, and then the school will check the pupils who have been accepted from November 28 to 30.

About Round 2 and Round 3

On December 1, Round 2 begins with matrix verification. Registration, payment, and choice submission are scheduled from December 2 to 7. The results will be released on December 10. Meanwhile, round 3 begins on December 22, with choice filling scheduled between December 24 and 28. The results will be revealed on December 31, and reporting will take place from January 1 to 8, 2026.

Direct link to check the schedule

Stray vacancy round

On January 12, 2026, the last stray vacancy round will start with checking the seat matrix. From January 13 to 18, people will be able to register and fill out their choices. The results will be announced on January 21. Reporting will go on until January 31.

