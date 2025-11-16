UP Junior Aided Teacher Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Date Postponed; Check New Date Here

UP Junior Aided Teacher Recruitment 2025 | Canva

UP Junior Aided Teacher Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has rescheduled the beginning of the online registration procedure for the UP Junior Aided Teacher Recruitment 2025. Originally planned to commence on November 15, 2025, the application process will now begin on November 24, 2025. Once the registration procedure begins, applicants can apply through the official website at basiceducation.up.gov.in.

UP Junior Aided Teacher Recruitment 2025: Important dates

The registration process will end on December 5, 2025, and the expected merit list will be out on 23rd December 2025.

UP Junior Aided Teacher Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruiting effort intends to fill 1,894 openings in assisted junior high schools, including 1,504 Assistant Teachers and 390 Headmaster positions.

Note: These positions are dispersed throughout Uttar Pradesh's government-aided junior high schools. The recruiting aims to fill personnel vacancies and improve academic quality throughout the state's basic school system.

Read Also INI CET January Session Result 2026 Released; Check Qualifying Percentile Here

UP Junior Aided Teacher Recruitment 2025: Documents required

Before starting the online application, candidates must ensure that all required documents are verified and ready for upload. These include a recent passport-sized photograph and a scanned signature, along with academic mark sheets from high school, intermediate, and graduation. Applicants must also keep their BTC/D.El.Ed certificate and the UP Junior TET pass certificate handy.

Those applying for Headmaster posts will additionally need their B.Ed certificate and a mandatory teaching experience certificate. If applicable, candidates should have their category certificate and domicile certificate ready as well. A valid ID proof—such as Aadhaar, PAN, or voter ID—must also be kept available to complete the online application process smoothly.

UP Junior Aided Teacher Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

According to the official notification, applicants must meet specific eligibility criteria to apply online. For the post of Assistant Teacher, candidates must hold a graduation degree in any stream and have completed BTC or D.El.Ed training from a recognised institution, and must have qualified for the UP Junior TET.

For the Headmaster/Principal position, applicants are required to have a bachelor’s degree along with a B.Ed qualification, supported by a minimum of five years of teaching experience in a recognised school. Additionally, candidates must satisfy the domicile requirements set by the Uttar Pradesh government, wherever applicable.