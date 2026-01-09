SNAP 2025 Results OUT At snaptest.org; Direct Link Here

SNAP 2025 Results: The Symbiosis International (Deemed) University (SIU) has made the SNAP 2025 results available on its official website today, January 9. Candidates who took the SNAP exam in December can view their scorecards online. For admission to MBA programs and other management programs provided by Symbiosis institutes throughout India, SNAP is a crucial entrance exam.

SNAP 2025 Results: Important dates

SNAP 2025 registration begins: August 1, 2025

Last date to apply: November 20, 2025

SNAP 2025 admit card download:

- SNAP Test 01: November 28, 2025

- SNAP Test 02: December 8, 2025

- SNAP Test 03: December 15, 2025

SNAP 2025 exam dates:

- SNAP Test 01: December 6, 2025

- SNAP Test 02: December 14, 2025

- SNAP Test 03: December 20, 2025

SNAP 2025 result announcement: January 9, 2026

Shortlisting for GE, PI and WAT: Third week of February 2026

SNAP 2025 Results: Steps to download the result

Candidates can view their scorecards after they are released by following the instructions listed below:

Step 1: Go to snaptest.org, the official SNAP website.

Step 2: Click the SNAP 2025 Result/Scorecard link on the homepage.

Step 3: The login page will be displayed to you.

Step 4: Fill up the necessary fields with your SNAP ID and password.

Step 5: To continue, click the Login button.

Step 6: The SNAP 2025 scorecard will be shown in PDF format on the screen.

Step 7: Verify every detail listed on the scorecard, such as name, roll number, section-wise marks, overall score, and %.

Step 8: To save the scorecard, select the Download option.

Step 9: For future admissions and counselling needs, print off the scorecard.

