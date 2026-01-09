COMEDK UGET 2026 Exam Date Announced At comedk.org; Engineering Entrance Test To Be Held On May 9

COMEDK UGET 2026 Exam Date: The official announcement for COMEDK UGET 2026 has been made public by the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). On the website comedk.org, the organisation has declared the date of the COMEDK UGET 2026 exam. The date of the COMEDK UGET 2026 exam is Saturday, May 9, 2026.

According to the official announcement, the exam is typically held on the second Sunday of May each year. However, the date has been moved to Saturday, May 9, due to a potential conflict with other national-level exams. The COMEDK UGET exam will be administered as a computer-based test at the national level.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Exam Date: Who can apply

Students applying for admission to BTech and other undergraduate engineering programs take the COMEDK UGET. More than 150 private, unaided engineering institutes in Karnataka that are COMEDK members accept the test results. Candidates may apply if they have completed or are enrolled in Class 12 or its equivalent, where Physics and Mathematics are required courses. The third subject is chemistry or a related field like biotechnology, biology, computer science, or electronics.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Exam Date: Important insturction

Official notification has informed It has come to our attention that, despite COMEDK's warnings, some of the candidates continue to rely on outside sources for all COMEDK-related tasks, including applying, downloading TAT or Rank cards, selecting counselling, and paying fees. These sources include Internet Cafe, Education Consultants, and random websites. Once more, COMEDK cautions prospective candidates and their parents/guardians against these third parties since they could compromise your personal information, which could end up in the wrong hands and cause you to lose money.

When applicants and their parents/guardians engage in such activities, they do so at their own peril and risk. In this regard, COMEDK will not be responsible for any loss or harm that may occur, either directly or indirectly. Candidates are advised by COMEDK to report these activities to the relevant law enforcement agencies.