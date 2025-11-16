INI CET January Session Result 2026 Released; Check Qualifying Percentile Here

INI CET January Session Result 2026 Released | aiimsexams.ac.in

INI CET January 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) has announced the results of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) for January 2026. The roll number-wise INI CET January result, along with applicants' ranks, percentiles, and other information, is now available at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The INI CET January 2026 session result was published based on the information provided by candidates in the online application, without any verification of detailed eligibility, category certificates, sponsorship certificates, and so on.

AIIMS said that the INI CET January result is preliminary and subject to meeting the eligibility criteria outlined in the advertisement and prospectus, and that selection is contingent on verification of eligibility, original papers, and so on.

Direct link to check the result

Note: It further stated that percentile results for qualified and non-qualified applicants can be checked on the AIIMS exam website's 'MyPage.'

INI CET January 2026: Qualifying percentile

For the INI CET January 2026 exam, the qualifying percentile varies by category. Candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR), EWS, Sponsored, Deputed, Foreign National, and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) categories must secure a minimum of the 50th percentile to qualify. Meanwhile, OBC, SC, ST, and PwBD candidates need at least the 45th percentile. For Bhutanese Nationals applying specifically to PGI-Chandigarh, the qualifying requirement is also the 45th percentile.

INI CET January 2026: Tie-breaking

In cases where more than one contender received equal marks, the tie was decided using the following criteria:

(i) Candidates with negative scores, followed by

(ii) Candidates with a higher age

INI CET January 2026: Exam details

On November 9, the INI CET January exam was administered online using computer-based testing (CBT). This test is for admission to postgraduate courses - MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh (6 years), and MDS at Institutes of National Importance (INIs) for medical education, such as AIIMS-New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER-Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru, and SCTIMST, Trivandrum.