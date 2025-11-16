KSET 2025: Final Answer Key, Tentative Marksheet Out; Details Here

KSET 2025 Final Answer Key, Tentative Marksheet Out | cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KSET 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) issued the final answer key for the Assistant Professor Eligibility Test (KSET)-2025 and tentative marksheets based on modified responses. Candidates can access the final answer key and provisional marksheets from the official website of KSET at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

KSET 2025: Important dates

The tentative answer key was released on November 4, and applicants have filed their objections until 5 p.m. on November 6. All objections were reviewed by a Subject Expert Committee, and the amended answer key was released on November 12. The final answer key was released on November 15. The KSET 2025 exam was administered on November 2.

KSET 2025: Provisional marksheet

Based on the finalised responses, KEA has published the preliminary marksheets for individual applicants on its official website.

Aspirants who wish to challenge their tentative marksheet may do so using the link provided on the website. The deadline for submitting objections is 12 pm on November 17.

KSET 2025: How to raise objections against the provisional result?

To raise an objection against the tentative marksheet, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the authority at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the "KSET 2025" under the "Admissions" section, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the "KSET-2025 Provisional Results Objections Link."

Step 4: Next, enter the details such as registration number, exam date, paper and specify the objections, add a supporting document, and then submit.

Step 5: Now, the objection will be noted and reviewed carefully by the authorities.

Direct link here

Note: KEA has stated that objections submitted without supporting papers, including those involving answer keys, would not be considered for consideration.

What is KSET?

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) is an annual exam administered by the Karnataka State Eligibility Test Center at the University of Mysore. It seeks to discover qualified applicants for the position of lecturer/assistant professor in Karnataka.