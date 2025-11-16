 IBPS CRP-CSA XV Vacancy: Check New Updated State-Wise & Bank-Wise List Here
IBPS CRP-CSA XV Vacancy: Check New Updated State-Wise & Bank-Wise List Here

The IBPS has revised the state-wise and bank-wise vacancies for CRP-CSA XV, issuing updated figures on November 14, 2025. The changes follow fresh workforce estimates from participating banks. Major states continue to hold the highest openings, while smaller regions show minimal vacancies.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
IBPS CRP-CSA XV Updated Vacancy List |

IBPS CRP-CSA XV Vacancy: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued a correction to the number of Customer Service Associate (CSA) jobs available through the Common Recruitment Process (CRP-CSA XV). The new numbers, released on November 14, 2025, supersede the previously released numbers on August 1, 2025. IBPS made it clear that the state-wise and bank-wise openings have been carefully re-evaluated based on new information from participating banks. The essential structure and rules of the original announcement have not altered.

Banks give new estimates of their workforces

IBPS said that public sector banks looked at their staffing needs again based on operating needs, existing digital projects, and expected retirements. Annexure-I was totally updated because of these new estimates. IBPS said that the final allotment will still depend on real vacancy reporting at the appointment stage, even though the updated numbers give a better picture of the hiring scenario. Experts in hiring say that these kinds of changes in the middle of a cycle are normal because banks' staffing needs change all the time.

Check the updated list here

The number of job openings is still highest in major states.

The updated annexure shows that bigger states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal still make up a considerable part of the new opportunities. These areas have always had a lot of hiring since they have a lot of branches and customers, and the new numbers show that this tendency is still going strong.

On the other hand, smaller states and Union Territories like Sikkim, Ladakh, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep only exhibit minimal changes because there aren't many open positions and their operational footprints are smaller.

Published a new breakdown by category

IBPS has also confirmed the distribution of candidates by category, which includes SC, ST, OBC (NCL), EWS, and reserved categories. The corrigendum has new information for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (HI, VI, OC, ID), Ex-Servicemen (ESM), and Dependents of Ex-Servicemen (DESM). This structured breakdown will help candidates smartly choose banks and states.

IBPS has asked candidates to review their bank and state preferences again before moving on to the next phases of CRP-CSA XV, now that the updated vacancy list is out. As banks may send out more updates closer to the final allotment, applicants should be aware and make sure their decisions and preparations are based on the most recent information.

