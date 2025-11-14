GSEB Class 9 Talent Search Test Date Announced; Registration Starts Tomorrow

GSEB Class 9 Talent Search Test Date Announced | gsebeservice.com

GSEB Class 9 Talent Search Test: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), Gandhinagar, has declared the test date for the Talent Search Test (TST) for Class 9. As per the official notice, the test will be held on January 28, 2026.

The notice sent to the heads of all GSEB-recognised secondary schools states that the exam application process will be open online from November 15 to November 30, 2025. Students can only turn in their forms on the official websites gseb.org or prakharata.gseb.org.

GSEB Class 9 Talent Search Test Registration: Instructions

The board will post complete instructions for filling out the TST application form on its website. Schools have been encouraged to ensure that children enter their personal and financial details carefully, exactly as documented in their bank passbook. This comprises the student’s name as per the bank account, account number, bank branch, and IFSC code.

Read the official notification here

GSEB has also notified that the reward money for students who make it to the merit list will be transferred immediately to the bank account indicated in the application form. Schools have been told to pay attention to the schedule and help students follow it.