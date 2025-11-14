Bihar Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav’s Journey From School Dropout To Leader Of Opposition; Check His Education Qualification Here

Bihar Election 2025 | X

Bihar Election 2025: Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is an Indian politician. The son of former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, he is considered a prominent member of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, having served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. The current Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly represents the Raghopur constituency.

Education Qualification of Tejashwi Yadav

According media reports, Tejashwi did his early schooling in Patna until he moved to Delhi. He initially went to Delhi Public School, Vasant Vihar, up to Class 5, followed by DPS R.K. Puram. He completed Class 9 in 2006; however, he dropped out during Class 10 and decided to pursue a professional sports career in cricket.

Cricket Career

Tejashwi Yadav's cricketing career is best described as that of promise. He led his school team and was part of the Delhi U-15 team that included none other than Virat Kohli. His partnership with Ishant Sharma in the finals of the national U-15 championship remains a high point of his early career. Progressing through the U-17 and U-19 levels, he was even among the standby players for the World Cup-winning U-19 Indian team.

He then joined the Delhi Daredevils in the IPL (2008–2012), though he remained a reserve player throughout. Tejashwi also played for Jharkhand in domestic cricket, figuring in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and a first-class match before retiring from cricket in 2013.

Political Timeline

According media reports, Tejashwi Yadav began his political career in 2012, after quitting cricket. In 2015, he was appointed Deputy Chief Minister of Raghopur. In 2018, he became the RJD's de facto head, leading the alliance's chief ministerial candidate in the 2020 Assembly election campaign. The Mahagathbandhan gained 110 of the 243 seats, with the RJD emerging as the largest party (75 seats). He was appointed Leader of the Opposition after failing to secure a majority.

On August 10, 2022, he was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister in the reconstituted Mahagathbandhan administration alongside Nitish Kumar. His reign came to an end in 2024, when Nitish Kumar reconciled with the BJP, effectively breaking the alliance.