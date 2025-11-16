 Karnataka: Mysuru Lecturer Booked For Sexual Harassment Of Engineering Student Over Exams
A Mysuru college lecturer, Bharat Bhargava, has been booked for sexually harassing a student, promising good marks and job help in exchange. When the student complained, he allegedly threatened and blackmailed her to ensure she failed if she resisted. The case was registered under multiple charges, highlighting ongoing sexual harassment issues involving college staff in Karnataka.

Sunday, November 16, 2025
Karnataka: Mysuru Lecturer Booked For Sexual Harassment Of Engineering Student Over Exams

Mysuru: A lecturer of a reputed college was booked on charges of sexually harassing a student in Karnataka's Mysuru district, police said on Sunday.

The case has been registered at the Jayalakshmipuram police station in Mysuru city.

The police have filed an FIR under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 75(2) (sexual harassment) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused lecturer has been identified as Bharat Bhargava.

Panjab University Postpones Exams Amid Ongoing Students' Protest Over Senate Polls
About The Case

In her complaint, the victim said the accused attempted to lure her, promising good marks in exams and assuring her of help in securing a good job.

The victim stated in her complaint that the lecturer made some objectionable comments.

She further alleged that when she complained about his inappropriate behaviour, the accused threatened her with dire consequences.

He allegedly blackmailed her, saying that if she did not listen to him, he would ensure that she failed in the exam. The student has demanded strict action against the accused.

WBSSC Releases Interview List Of 20,500 Candidates For Class 11-12 Teacher Posts
In October, a professor at a private college in Bengaluru was arrested on charges of sexual harassment after he allegedly took a student home under a false pretext and made inappropriate advances.

A retired professor from Bengaluru University was booked and arrested for allegedly stalking, sexually harassing, and extorting a woman.

The police later released the accused on station bail.

The professor was arrested after he took the student home and asked her to break up with her boyfriend.

The Bengaluru police said the professor invited her for lunch, falsely claiming his family would be present.

UP Shocker: Class 2 Hindu Students Forced To Drink Water Mixed With Urine By Muslim Classmates In...
In July, two lecturers attached to Moodabidri College, Narendra (Physics) and Sandeep (Biology), along with their friend Anoop, were arrested for allegedly blackmailing and repeatedly sexually assaulting a student.

The victim's parents approached the Karnataka State Women's Commission, which directed the police to register a case. The accused reportedly used compromising photos and videos to threaten the victim into silence.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

