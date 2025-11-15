 UP Shocker: Class 2 Hindu Students Forced To Drink Water Mixed With Urine By Muslim Classmates In Baghpat
Updated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 07:36 PM IST
article-image
Ai-genrated image | FPJ

Baghpat: A shocking and disturbing incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. The incident took place at a government school in Baghpat, where three students, reportedly in Class 2, were forced to drink urine mixed with water. The incident took place on Thursday in Dhikoli village.

An investigation revealed that two 10-year-old boys in the same class committed the act. The children told the principal that they were instigated into doing so. They were supposedly targeting Hindu boys, reported Hindi news portal Dainik Bhaskar.

The accused children mixed urine into their water bottles while the victim children were playing outside during lunch, causing the children to become ill after drinking it. The children informed their families.

The families of the victims arrived at the school and began creating a ruckus. They alleged that a cleric was involved in the entire incident and demanded action against him. Police arrived on the scene, assured action, and calmed the families. The victims include a brother, sister, and their neighbour's daughter.

The principal said that the involvement of the village cleric cannot be ruled out.

"We told the child to keep the bottle with him and not share it with anyone. On Thursday, during lunch at school, the child's bottle suddenly disappeared. He went searching for it and went to the bathroom. There, he saw a child from another community in his class urinating into his bottle," the father of the victim child was quoted as saying by Dainik Bhaskar.

Seeing this, he snatched the bottle and went to the principal. The principal gathered all the children in the playground and called the families of the accused. The children were then questioned in front of them. The accused children said, "We had been urinating in the bottle for the past four days. A 15-year-old boy from another school had told us to do so."

Another girl in Class 2 also drank water from this bottle, reportedly causing an infection on her face.

Police Action

"The incident is being thoroughly investigated. The culprit will not be spared under any circumstances. A 15-year-old minor boy has been detained. After questioning him, the accused will be arrested if his name is revealed," Atar Singh of Chandinagar police station said.

