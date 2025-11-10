 Bizzare! Intruder Enters Bengaluru Building, Switches Off MCB, Urinates, Smokes & Leaves; Local Alleges Police Ignored Complaint - VIDEO
Bizzare! Intruder Enters Bengaluru Building, Switches Off MCB, Urinates, Smokes & Leaves; Local Alleges Police Ignored Complaint - VIDEO

Bizzare! Intruder Enters Bengaluru Building, Switches Off MCB, Urinates, Smokes & Leaves; Local Alleges Police Ignored Complaint - VIDEO

The post claims that there was an intruder who entered, turned off the MCB of the houses, urinated, smoked, stayed for a few minutes in the building and left. The user also said that he went to give a complaint after calling 112. '@nandinilayoutps denied taking the complaint, saying crime will visit. Is this correct?' the post read.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 03:38 PM IST
CCTV screengrab | X/@Nithyanandamur1

Bengaluru: A strange incident has come to light from Karnataka's Bengaluru. An intruder allegedly entered a building premises past midnight, engaged in some bizarre activities and left after a short while.

A video shared by X user @Nithyanandamur1, reportedly a local resident from Bengaluru, shows CCTV footage of a man climbing the staircase of the premises and then descending a few minutes later. The incident took place on Sunday at around 1:00 am.

The post claims that there was an intruder who entered, turned off the MCB of the houses, urinated, smoked, stayed for a few minutes in the building and left. The local also said that he went to give a complaint after calling 112. '@nandinilayoutps denied taking the complaint, saying crime will visit. Is this correct?' the post read.

In another post, the user tagged Karnataka DGP M.A. Saleem, writing, "Why won't they take complaint, @masaleemips for police it has become cycle, Call 112, they will tell to give written complaint at morning in PS, PS will tell call 112. They should take complaint and do their duty."

The police later stated that the concerned authorities had been notified and that appropriate action would follow.

The local later thanked the police for their prompt response. He also confirmed that officers from the crime branch had reached the spot and assured that they would look into the matter.

