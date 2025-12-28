Children Delighted To Receive Blessings And Chocolates From UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Children who had come for an outing at Ambedkar Park on Sunday were overjoyed when one of the country’s most popular Chief Ministers personally came to meet them. | X @RajatAmbedkar95 & File Pic

Gorakhpur, December 28: Children who had come for an outing at Ambedkar Park on Sunday were overjoyed when one of the country’s most popular Chief Ministers personally came to meet them. Receiving blessings and chocolates from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the children were visibly thrilled and exclaimed together, “Thank you, Maharaj Ji.”

During his Gorakhpur visit on Sunday, as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s helicopter landed at the helipad in the Circuit House in the afternoon, his attention was drawn to children gathered near the gate of Ambedkar Park to catch a glimpse of him.

Seeing them cheer enthusiastically, the Chief Minister smiled and walked towards them. Reaching the park gate, he warmly interacted with the children standing on the other side, spoke to them affectionately, showered them with blessings, and distributed chocolates.