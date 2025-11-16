 WBSSC Releases Interview List Of 20,500 Candidates For Class 11-12 Teacher Posts
WBSSC has released the interview list of 20,500 candidates shortlisted for Class 11-12 teacher recruitment based on written test scores, experience, and eligibility. The September 14 exam covered 35 subjects. Many ‘untainted’ 2016 candidates are included to fill 12,445 posts. Verification begins November 18, followed by interviews in a 1:1.6 ratio.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 09:33 AM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has uploaded the interview list of 20,500 candidates who qualified in the teacher recruitment test for classes 11 and 12 in state-run and state-aided higher secondary schools held on September 14.

A senior SSC official said the list, containing the names and roll numbers, was uploaded on the WBSSC website on Saturday.

"Around 20,500 candidates have been called for the interview after mandatory verification," he said.

"The interview list has been prepared based on three criteria: how a candidate has scored in the written test (60 marks), teaching experience (10 marks) and eligibility (10 marks)," he said.

Panjab University Postpones Exams Amid Ongoing Students' Protest Over Senate Polls
The interviews will follow a 1:1.6 ratio, meaning for 100 posts in each subject, 160 candidates will be called.

The September 14 test was held in 478 centres for 35 subjects each having 60 marks.

The official said most of the 'untainted' candidates of the 2016 test, among the 26,000 whose jobs were invalidated following the April 3 Supreme Court order, figure in the interview list to fill up the vacancies in 12,445 posts for classes 11-12.

The verification process before the interview will begin on November 18, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

