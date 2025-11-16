 Uttar Pradesh: NICSI Donates 75 Refurbished Computers To 15 Govt Schools In Baghpat Under Vidyanjali Initiative
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUttar Pradesh: NICSI Donates 75 Refurbished Computers To 15 Govt Schools In Baghpat Under Vidyanjali Initiative

Uttar Pradesh: NICSI Donates 75 Refurbished Computers To 15 Govt Schools In Baghpat Under Vidyanjali Initiative

The Ministry of Education, through the Vidyanjali initiative, facilitated the donation of 75 high-quality refurbished computers by NIC Services to 15 government schools in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. This CSR-backed project aims to enhance digital infrastructure, promote e-learning, and support Digital India and NEP 2020 goals, benefiting students and teachers in the district.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: NICSI Donates 75 Refurbished Computers To 15 Govt Schools In Baghpat Under Vidyanjali Initiative | AI Generated

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education on Saturday provided 75 high-quality refurbished computers by National Informatics Centre Services to 15 government schools in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, according to officials.

"The Vidyanjali portal has onboarded over 8.33 lakh schools, over 5.55 lakh individual volunteers and more than 2,300 CSR and NGO groups. The programme has benefited approximately 1.8 crore students across India with the active support of the volunteers, including CSR organisations," Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary.

About Vidyanjali

Vidyanjali is an initiative of the Department of School Education. The programme is aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the principle of Jan Bhagidari.

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Lottery Result: November 16, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-29 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: November 16, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-29 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Shahid Kapoor & Tamannaah Bhatia Set The Ramp Ablaze In All-Black Falguni Shane Peacock Couture
Shahid Kapoor & Tamannaah Bhatia Set The Ramp Ablaze In All-Black Falguni Shane Peacock Couture
Thane Traffic Update: THESE Roads On Kalyan–Shilphata Route To Remain Closed Till March 2026 For Nilje Railway Overbridge Demolition & Construction Work
Thane Traffic Update: THESE Roads On Kalyan–Shilphata Route To Remain Closed Till March 2026 For Nilje Railway Overbridge Demolition & Construction Work
NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Choice-Filling Process Starts Tomorrow; Details Here
NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Choice-Filling Process Starts Tomorrow; Details Here
Read Also
NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Choice-Filling Process Starts Tomorrow; Details Here
article-image

"Under the CSR module of Vidyanjali, districts identify and submit project proposals in key thematic areas such as Digital Infrastructure, Sports, Health, and Environment, which are reviewed and approved by the State for CSR engagement. As part of this initiative, NICSI registered on the Vidyanjali portal and adopted a project titled 'Digital Infrastructure Development in Schools' in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Through this contribution by NICSI, a consignment of 75 high-quality refurbished computers will be provided to 15 schools across various blocks of the district, including Pilana, Khekra, Chhaproli, Binoly, Baraut, and Baghpat.

This contribution through Vidyanjali will enhance digital access, promote e-learning, and empower teachers and students to integrate technology into classroom teaching, thereby supporting the goals of Digital India and NEP 2020 in the Baghpat district.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: NICSI Donates 75 Refurbished Computers To 15 Govt Schools In Baghpat Under Vidyanjali...

Uttar Pradesh: NICSI Donates 75 Refurbished Computers To 15 Govt Schools In Baghpat Under Vidyanjali...

NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Choice-Filling Process Starts Tomorrow; Details Here

NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Choice-Filling Process Starts Tomorrow; Details Here

Punjab Govt Sends 72 Teachers To Finland For Advanced Pedagogical Training

Punjab Govt Sends 72 Teachers To Finland For Advanced Pedagogical Training

Kerala: School Teacher Sentenced To Life For Raping 10-Year-Old Girl

Kerala: School Teacher Sentenced To Life For Raping 10-Year-Old Girl

J&K: Rajouri School Principal, Staff Suspended Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

J&K: Rajouri School Principal, Staff Suspended Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations