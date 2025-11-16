Uttar Pradesh: NICSI Donates 75 Refurbished Computers To 15 Govt Schools In Baghpat Under Vidyanjali Initiative | AI Generated

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education on Saturday provided 75 high-quality refurbished computers by National Informatics Centre Services to 15 government schools in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, according to officials.

"The Vidyanjali portal has onboarded over 8.33 lakh schools, over 5.55 lakh individual volunteers and more than 2,300 CSR and NGO groups. The programme has benefited approximately 1.8 crore students across India with the active support of the volunteers, including CSR organisations," Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary.

About Vidyanjali

Vidyanjali is an initiative of the Department of School Education. The programme is aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the principle of Jan Bhagidari.

"Under the CSR module of Vidyanjali, districts identify and submit project proposals in key thematic areas such as Digital Infrastructure, Sports, Health, and Environment, which are reviewed and approved by the State for CSR engagement. As part of this initiative, NICSI registered on the Vidyanjali portal and adopted a project titled 'Digital Infrastructure Development in Schools' in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Through this contribution by NICSI, a consignment of 75 high-quality refurbished computers will be provided to 15 schools across various blocks of the district, including Pilana, Khekra, Chhaproli, Binoly, Baraut, and Baghpat.

This contribution through Vidyanjali will enhance digital access, promote e-learning, and empower teachers and students to integrate technology into classroom teaching, thereby supporting the goals of Digital India and NEP 2020 in the Baghpat district.

