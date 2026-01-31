 Uttar Pradesh: Eye Screening Drive For Adults, Schoolchildren Launched In Varanasi
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUttar Pradesh: Eye Screening Drive For Adults, Schoolchildren Launched In Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh: Eye Screening Drive For Adults, Schoolchildren Launched In Varanasi

Varanasi launched a vision screening campaign targeting rural adults and schoolchildren to improve access to primary eye care and early detection of vision problems. Led by India Vision Institute and CreditAccess India Foundation, the initiative aims to reduce avoidable vision impairment by providing screenings, referrals, and follow-up care, enhancing education and productivity.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: Eye Screening Drive For Adults, Schoolchildren Launched In Varanasi | File Pic (Representative Image)

Varanasi: A vision screening campaign targeting adults and schoolchildren in rural areas was launched here to expand access to primary eye care and facilitate early detection of vision problems, officials said on Saturday.

The initiative, launched on Friday, is being implemented by the India Vision Institute (IVI) in partnership with CreditAccess India Foundation, the CSR arm of CreditAccess Grameen Limited.

Aim Of The Programme

The programme aims to take basic eye screening services closer to communities and classrooms, with provisions for referral and follow-up care wherever required.

FPJ Shorts
Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Ends; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Ends; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
Uttar Pradesh Accident: Double-Decker Bus Carrying Pilgrims Overturns On Agra Highway; 10 Injured
Uttar Pradesh Accident: Double-Decker Bus Carrying Pilgrims Overturns On Agra Highway; 10 Injured
Mumbai: Viral Reddit Post Shows 'Beggar' Reading Sidney Sheldon Book While Smoking Beedi, Sleeping Roadside; Netizens Amused
Mumbai: Viral Reddit Post Shows 'Beggar' Reading Sidney Sheldon Book While Smoking Beedi, Sleeping Roadside; Netizens Amused
Catherine O'Hara's Iconic 'Moira Rose' Moments Take Over The Internet As World Mourns The Actress' Death - Watch
Catherine O'Hara's Iconic 'Moira Rose' Moments Take Over The Internet As World Mourns The Actress' Death - Watch

IVI Chief Executive Officer Vinod Daniel said timely primary eye care interventions can have a direct impact on learning outcomes and productivity by addressing uncorrected refractive errors at an early stage.

Read Also
University Of Cambridge Broadens India Engagement, Welcomes CBSE Class 12 Qualification For Select...
article-image

Officials associated with the programme said the campaign would work with local stakeholders to ensure smooth delivery of screenings and continuity of care, particularly for school-going children and working adults, with the broader objective of reducing avoidable vision impairment.

CreditAccess India Foundation Chief Operating Officer Satish Rao said the collaboration was focused on improving access to essential eye care services at the community level, while its Chief Business Officer Gopal Reddy said initiatives such as accessible vision care contribute to education and livelihoods.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Ends; Check Selection Process &...
Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration Process Ends; Check Selection Process &...
Uttar Pradesh: Eye Screening Drive For Adults, Schoolchildren Launched In Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh: Eye Screening Drive For Adults, Schoolchildren Launched In Varanasi
Assam: Govt School Principal Arrested For Alleged Sexual Abuse Of Student During Saraswati Puja...
Assam: Govt School Principal Arrested For Alleged Sexual Abuse Of Student During Saraswati Puja...
University Of Cambridge Broadens India Engagement, Welcomes CBSE Class 12 Qualification For Select...
University Of Cambridge Broadens India Engagement, Welcomes CBSE Class 12 Qualification For Select...
SEBI Grade A Prelims Result 2026 Out At sebi.gov.in; Phase 2 Exam On February 21
SEBI Grade A Prelims Result 2026 Out At sebi.gov.in; Phase 2 Exam On February 21