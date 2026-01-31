Bihar Government Recommends CBI Probe Into NEET Aspirant’s Sexual Assault & Murder Case | File Pic (Representative Image)

Patna: Bihar government on Saturday recommended a CBI probe into the alleged sexual assault and murder of a NEET aspirant in Patna.

Deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary, who is also holding the home portfolio, made an announcement in this regard through a social media post.

Choudhary wrote on ‘X’, “Honourable Chief Minister of Bihar Shri Nitish Kumar ji has urged the Government of India to hand over the investigation of the NEET student's murder case in Patna (case no.- 14/26) to the CBI. The incident must be thoroughly uncovered in a transparent and fair manner.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bihar government recommended CBI probe into the case ahead of commencement of state assembly's budget session from Monday and a day after the parents of NEET aspirant alleged that the state police was trying to hush-up the matter by denying sexual assault and claiming that it was a case of suicide. Parents made the allegations after meeting state director general of police (DGP) Vinay Kumar. Family members who are natives of Jehanabad district met DGP after they were reportedly called by the top police official.

The NEET aspirant, who was preparing for the medical entrance exam, was found unconscious in the room of a private girls’ hostel under Chitragupta Nagar police station limits in Patna on January 6. She was staying at the hostel to take coaching for the examination.

She died at a private hospital on January 11 after remaining in a coma for days. Her family had alleged that she was sexually assaulted, accusing police of trying a cover-up. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating the case.

The post mortem examination conducted by a medical board of Patna Medical College and Hospital has not ruled out the possibility of the NEET aspirant`s sexual assault. Patna police recently claimed that a forensic report of the student’s clothes, which she wore at the time of hospitalisation, detected traces of semen. “DNA profile from the traces of semen detected in the forensic report has also been obtained for matching them with DNA profiles of the arrested persons and other suspects.The latest finding dropped ampled hints that the NEET asirant was subjectd to sexual assault and harassment.