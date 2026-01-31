 Bihar Government Recommends CBI Probe Into NEET Aspirant’s Sexual Assault & Murder Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBihar Government Recommends CBI Probe Into NEET Aspirant’s Sexual Assault & Murder Case

Bihar Government Recommends CBI Probe Into NEET Aspirant’s Sexual Assault & Murder Case

Bihar government has recommended a CBI probe into the alleged sexual assault and murder of a NEET aspirant in Patna. The student was found unconscious in a girls’ hostel and died after days in a coma. Her family accused the police of a cover-up. Forensic tests detected semen traces, supporting sexual assault claims. The case is under SIT investigation.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
Bihar Government Recommends CBI Probe Into NEET Aspirant’s Sexual Assault & Murder Case | File Pic (Representative Image)

Patna: Bihar government on Saturday recommended a CBI probe into the  alleged sexual assault and murder of a NEET aspirant in Patna.               

Deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary, who is also holding the home portfolio, made an announcement in this regard through a social media post.

Choudhary wrote on ‘X’, “Honourable Chief Minister of Bihar Shri Nitish Kumar ji has urged the Government of India to hand over the investigation of the NEET student's murder case in Patna (case no.- 14/26) to the CBI. The incident must be thoroughly uncovered in a transparent and fair manner.”

Read Also
Bihar NEET Aspirant Death Case: Forensic Report Finds Semen Traces On Student's Clothes; 2 Police...
article-image

Bihar government recommended CBI probe into the case ahead of  commencement of state assembly's budget session from Monday and a day after the parents of  NEET aspirant alleged that the state police was trying to hush-up the matter by denying sexual assault and claiming that it was a case of suicide.  Parents made the allegations after meeting state director general of police (DGP) Vinay Kumar. Family members who are  natives of Jehanabad district met DGP after they were reportedly called by the top police official.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Viral Reddit Post Shows 'Beggar' Reading Sidney Sheldon Book While Smoking Beedi, Sleeping Roadside; Netizens Amused
Mumbai: Viral Reddit Post Shows 'Beggar' Reading Sidney Sheldon Book While Smoking Beedi, Sleeping Roadside; Netizens Amused
Catherine O'Hara's Iconic 'Moira Rose' Moments Take Over The Internet As World Mourns The Actress' Death - Watch
Catherine O'Hara's Iconic 'Moira Rose' Moments Take Over The Internet As World Mourns The Actress' Death - Watch
February Dry Days: Complete Alcohol Ban On These 5 Dates In Mumbai-Maharashtra & Delhi
February Dry Days: Complete Alcohol Ban On These 5 Dates In Mumbai-Maharashtra & Delhi
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Sunny Deol & Varun Dhawan's Film Mints ₹10.75 Crore, Outperforms Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Sunny Deol & Varun Dhawan's Film Mints ₹10.75 Crore, Outperforms Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3

The NEET aspirant, who was preparing for the medical entrance exam, was found unconscious in the room of a private girls’ hostel under Chitragupta Nagar police station limits in Patna on January 6. She was staying at the hostel to take coaching for the examination.

She died at a private hospital on January 11 after remaining in a coma for days. Her family had alleged that she was sexually assaulted, accusing police of trying a cover-up. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is investigating the case.

Read Also
'RJD Has No Right To Speak On Women's Safety': BJP Bihar State President Sanjay Saraogi Amid Patna...
article-image

The post mortem examination conducted by a medical board of Patna Medical College and Hospital has not ruled out the possibility of the NEET aspirant`s sexual assault. Patna police recently claimed that a forensic report of the student’s clothes, which she wore at the time of hospitalisation, detected traces of semen. “DNA profile from the traces of semen detected in the forensic report has also been obtained for matching them with DNA profiles of the arrested persons and other suspects.The latest finding dropped ampled hints that the NEET asirant was subjectd to sexual assault and harassment.   

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Eye Screening Drive For Adults, Schoolchildren Launched In Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh: Eye Screening Drive For Adults, Schoolchildren Launched In Varanasi
Assam: Govt School Principal Arrested For Alleged Sexual Abuse Of Student During Saraswati Puja...
Assam: Govt School Principal Arrested For Alleged Sexual Abuse Of Student During Saraswati Puja...
University Of Cambridge Broadens India Engagement, Welcomes CBSE Class 12 Qualification For Select...
University Of Cambridge Broadens India Engagement, Welcomes CBSE Class 12 Qualification For Select...
SEBI Grade A Prelims Result 2026 Out At sebi.gov.in; Phase 2 Exam On February 21
SEBI Grade A Prelims Result 2026 Out At sebi.gov.in; Phase 2 Exam On February 21
Bihar Government Recommends CBI Probe Into NEET Aspirant’s Sexual Assault & Murder Case
Bihar Government Recommends CBI Probe Into NEET Aspirant’s Sexual Assault & Murder Case