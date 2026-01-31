SEBI Grade A Prelims Result 2026 Out At sebi.gov.in; Phase 2 Exam On February 21

SEBI Grade A Prelims Result 2026 Out | sebi.gov.in

SEBI Grade A Prelims Result 2026: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released the SEBI Grade A Prelims Result 2026 on the official website of SEBI at sebi.gov.in. The results are accessible in PDF format. The SEBI Grade A recruiting procedure is being performed to fill 135 Assistant Manager positions. The SEBI Grade A Phase 1 test was held on January 10, 2026.

SEBI Grade A Prelims Result 2026: How to download?

To access the SEBI Grade A prelims 2026 scorecard, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SEBI at sebi.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Careers or Results option.

Step 3: After this, click on the 'SEBI Grade A Result 2026' link.

Step 4: Next, enter the details such as registration number or roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Download the SEBI Grade A prelims 2026 scorecard PDF and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the SEBI Grade A Prelims Result 2026

Note: The scorecard should be kept by applicants for future use in the recruitment procedure.

SEBI Grade A Prelims Result 2026: Details mentioned

The SEBI Grade A Prelims scorecard 2026 includes the applicant's name, roll number, section-specific marks, total marks scored, and qualifying status. These roll numbers are for the applicants who have been selected for the next round of the recruiting process.

SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2026: About Phase 2 Exam

Only applicants who pass the preliminary exam will be allowed to apply for the SEBI Grade A Phase 2 exam, which will be conducted on February 21, 2026.

SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The recruitment procedure is separated into three stages: Phase I, Phase II, and an interview. Aspirants must pass both the sectional and overall cut-offs in each step to advance to the next stage of the selection procedure.