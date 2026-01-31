UPPRPB UP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Correction Window Opens At uppbpb.gov.in; Here's How To Make Changes

UPPRPB UP Police Constable Recruitment 2025 | uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has opened the application correction window for the online application forms for the UP Police Constable recruitment 2025. Candidates can make the correction till February 3, 2026, on the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

The official notice reads, "In view of requests received from various sources to allow corrections in the online application forms submitted by candidates for direct recruitment to the post of Constable (Civil Police) and equivalent posts in Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment-2025, it has been decided, for the convenience of candidates, to provide a one-time opportunity to modify the application form from 6:00 AM on January 31, 2026, to 6:00 AM on February 3, 2026. Candidates are informed that only one opportunity is provided to make corrections."

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: How to make the correction in the application form?

To make the correction in the application form, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: After this, applicants need to select the application link and log in through registered credentials, Aadhaar ID, or DigiLocker.

Step 3: Next, go to the Application History tab and then click on the Modify Details button.

Step 4: Now, candidates need to make required changes only to the permitted fields and then click on the 'update to finalise the submitted application form.'

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: One-time correction facility

The correction window allows candidates to make changes to some of the information they supplied on the application form. However, the information received from the One Time Registration (OTR) system and the photograph uploaded cannot be altered.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2025

The recruiting campaign is anticipated to fill a total of 32,679 male and female vacancies in Constable Civil Police, PAC, Special Force, Battalion, Mounted Police, and Jail Warden positions.